Overview
In the last lesson, we learned how to use interfaces to define common attributes that are shared across different types. We also learned how to write queries for those common attributes.
But what happens when we try to write queries for other fields that are unique to a particular implementing type? For example, in Airlock, the
Review.author field returns an object that implements the
User interface, which can either be a
Host or a
Guest. Hosts and guests have some fields that aren't shared with each other, like
Host.listings or
Guest.funds.
We know that a field that returns an interface can return any object type that implements that interface. So how do we know what other fields will be on that returned object?
To answer that, we'll need another GraphQL tool: query fragments.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about inline and named fragments
- Learn how to query interfaces and implement object types using both inline and named fragments
Querying an interface's shared fields
We can query a field that returns an interface in the same way we've queried other types and fields.
We start with the
query keyword, then the name of our query, followed by curly braces. Inside the curly braces, we can query for the fields outlined in the interface.
Let's look at an example query from Airlock. This query uses the
me operation, which returns the logged-in
User. We'll also ask for the
name and
profilePicture fields, which are details that appear in Airlock's user profile page.
query GetMyProfile {me {nameprofilePicture}}
The user profile page also shows additional information, depending on whether you're a host or a guest. For a host, we want to show their profile description. For guests, we want to show the current amount of funds they have in their wallet.
We can't add these fields right away to our query, because these fields belong to their specific
Host or
Guest type and the
me field returns a
User interface. If we tried to add the
funds field to our existing query, we'd get an error, since the
User interface doesn't have a
funds field.
To query for the additional role-specific fields, we need to use a fragment.
GraphQL fragments
A GraphQL fragment is a subset of fields from an object type that you can reuse and share between multiple GraphQL operations.
Named fragments
To define a fragment, we start with the
fragment keyword, then the name of the fragment (describing what it's for). Then, we add the keyword
on, followed by the fragment's associated type. Inside the curly braces, we list the fields for that associated type.
fragment HostProfileFields on Host {profileDescription}fragment GuestProfileFields on Guest {funds}
To use these fragments in our original query, we can include them in our field selection set. We do this by preceding the name of the fragment with three periods (
...), similar to JavaScript's spread syntax.
query GetMyProfile {me {nameprofilePicture...HostProfileFields...GuestProfileFields}}fragment HostProfileFields on Host {profileDescription}fragment GuestProfileFields on Guest {funds}
Note: You can test this query out in Apollo Studio Sandbox in the next section.
These fragments are named fragments, and they're useful for reusing between different queries.
Inline fragments
We can also achieve a similar query output with inline fragments. For this, we replace the named fragment in our query with the contents of the fragment itself, keeping our three periods (
...), and then specifying the type name (
on Host or
on Guest). This is handy when we don't need to reuse a fragment between operations.
With inline fragments, the query looks like this:
query GetMyProfile {me {nameprofilePicture... on Host {profileDescription}... on Guest {funds}}}
Now if the logged-in user is a host, we fetch their
profileDescription, and if the logged-in user is a guest, we fetch their
funds. (And in all cases, we fetch the user's
name, and
profilePicture.)
Testing the query
To see these fragments in action, let's test out some queries using the Airlock GraphQL server.
Let's build the query to get the profile details using
__typename and inline fragments.
query GetMyProfile {me {__typenamenameprofilePicture... on Host {profileDescription}... on Guest {funds}}}
Now let's test out our query!
Open a new browser window to http://localhost:4000, and click the button to query your server in Apollo Studio Sandbox.
Because Airlock requires authentication, we'll need to add an
Authorizationheader in the Headers tab. Set the header value to either
Bearer user-1for a host or
Bearer user-2for a guest.
Copy the query above into the Explorer, and run it.
The response should look like one of following:
We can also try out a similar query using named fragments (shown below). We'll get back the same data as the query with inline fragments!
query GetMyProfile {me {__typenamenameprofilePicture...HostProfileFields...GuestProfileFields}}fragment HostProfileFields on Host {profileDescription}fragment GuestProfileFields on Guest {funds}
See it in the Airlock codebase
There are multiple query fragments used throughout the Airlock client code. Check out these examples:
- The
LISTING_FRAGMENTdefined in
client/src/utils.js
- The inline fragments on
Hostand
Guestin the
GET_USERquery defined in
client/src/utils.js
- The inline fragment on
Hostin the
UPDATE_PROFILEmutation defined in
client/src/pages/profile.js
Practice
Use the schema below to complete the next two code challenges:
type Query {availableBooks: [Book]borrowedBooks(userId: ID!): [Book]}interface Book {isbn: ID!title: String!genre: String!}type PictureBook implements Book {isbn: ID!title: String!genre: String!numberOfPictures: IntisInColor: Boolean}type YoungAdultNovel implements Book {isbn: ID!title: String!genre: String!wordCount: IntnumberOfChapters: Int}
Complete the query below by declaring two named fragments. One is called
PictureBookFields on the
PictureBook type, retrieving fields for
numberOfPictures and
isInColor. Another is called
YANovelFields on the
YoungAdultNovel type, retrieving fields for
wordCount and
numberOfChapters. Use these named fragments in the
GetAvailableBooks query.
Modify the query below to use inline fragments.
Key takeaways
- A fragment is a subset of fields from an object type, usually used to share between multiple queries and mutations.
- To query interfaces and their implementing types, we need to use either named or inline fragments.
- Named fragments can stand alone and are great for reuse across multiple queries.
- Inline fragments can be written and read easily within the query.
Conclusion
Well done, you've learned about four new GraphQL concepts that you can use when designing your own schemas!
If you're interested in digging deeper into the topics covered in this side quest, check out the list of additional resources below.
As for what's next, you can check out the Authentication & Authorization side quest, or dive into the Voyage series to learn how to modularize your graph using Apollo Federation.
