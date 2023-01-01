Apollo GraphOS account with Serverless (Free) plan
You'll need an Apollo GraphOS account with the Serverless (Free) plan, to take advantage of the Apollo cloud router. If you have an existing SSO login, this won't work, so please create a new account with a different email.
Cloud-hosted supergraphs are currently only available on the Serverless (Free) or Serverless plan. If you created your Apollo account or a new organization today, you will automatically have access to this plan.
You can check your organization's current plan in Apollo Studio. From your organization's page, go to the Settings tab and scroll down to the Plan and Billing section.
If you are on the legacy Free plan, you will need to convert to the Serverless (Free) plan. Click the Convert to Serverless (Free) button in the top-right corner of your organization's page in Studio.
If you are on the legacy Teams plan, or an Enterprise plan, you won't have access to cloud routing at this time. Create a new organization to continue with the hands-on portions of the workshop.
The Rover CLI
Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs and interact with GraphOS.
Open up a terminal and run the install command that suits your computer's environment:
A new Railway account comes with $5 worth of credits, which should be enough to work with for the workshop. You can also feel free to use a different hosting platform, like Render or Heroku. We recommend choosing a platform that enables automatic deploys from a GitHub repo.
Run npm run dev. This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!
