When implementing operation caching with the PreparsedDocumentProvider , our DGS server (built on top of Spring Boot) is prepared to take care of a lot of the details. But there's a couple of things that we will need to provide. The first is a cache implementation.

Introduce Caffeine, a caching library

Create a new cache instance and configure its size and expiration

Implement the required methods for our implementation of PreparsedDocumentProvider

Test our cache and observe cache hits and cache misses

Caffeine

To create a new cache, we'll use Caffeine, a high-performance caching library commonly used in Java applications. Caffeine is an in-memory cache. This means that each server instance has its own cache that is populated separately; this is in contrast to a distributed cache, such as Redis, where each server shares the same instance.

Our PreparsedDocumentProvider implementation will use this cache to store the parsed and validated GraphQL operations our server receives.

Open up your project's build.gradle file. Down under dependencies, let's bring in the Caffeine library.

build.gradle dependencies { implementation ( "com.github.ben-manes.caffeine:caffeine:3.1.8" ) } Copy

Be sure to reload your Gradle dependencies so that the new package is incorporated into our project.

Implementing a cache

There are several ways to implement a cache with Caffeine. To adhere to the reactive style of our codebase, we'll use an interface called AsyncCache . By using an asynchronous cache, we can store and load data when it's ready, rather than creating bottlenecks in our code with multiple blocking requests.

Note: Check out the official Caffeine wiki for details on other ways of creating a new cache.

Let's return to our CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider class file and import some dependencies.

CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider import com . github . benmanes . caffeine . cache . AsyncCache ; import com . github . benmanes . caffeine . cache . Caffeine ; import java . util . concurrent . CompletableFuture ; import graphql . ExecutionInput ; import java . time . Duration ; import java . util . function . Function ; Copy

Inside of our class, we'll create a private final property called cache . Our cache will be an AsyncCache type that accepts two type variables; we'll come back to this step, so leave them empty for now.

private final AsyncCache < > cache Copy

Next, to create the cache, we'll call Caffeine.newBuilder . From here, we can chain on configuration for our cache, including how many entries it's allowed to hold, and when a record should be evicted from the cache.

CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider private final AsyncCache < > cache = Caffeine . newBuilder ( ) . maximumSize ( ) . expireAfterAccess ( ) . buildAsync ( ) ; Copy

Let's give our cache a generous capacity of 250 records, and an expiration time of 2 minutes to make it easy to test.

Caffeine . newBuilder ( ) . maximumSize ( 250 ) . expireAfterAccess ( Duration . ofMinutes ( 2 ) ) . buildAsync ( ) ; Copy

Learn more: Cache capacity and eviction policies The Caffeine docs call out that as the number of records in the cache nears its capacity, the cache will automatically evict records that are "less likely to be used again". There are lots of ways that a cache might decide when to evict a record, as well as which records should be evicted. The policy that Caffeine uses is called "Window TinyLfu", and the docs provide a detailed explanation as to why this strategy was chosen.

Learn more: expireAfterAccess The value we provide to expireAfterAccess determines the amount of time an item should remain in the cache, with a few considerations. Let's say we set our expiration time to 5 minutes. We add a record to the cache, and if we don't do anything with it, it will be removed after 5 minutes. However, if during that time we modify or access the record, the 5 minutes is reset. This keeps the data that we're frequently accessing and modifying fresh in the cache, whereas records we haven't accessed as recently are evicted when time is up! Check out the official Caffeine docs on expireAfterAccess to learn more.

Now we'll jump back to our cache's type definition. AsyncCache accepts two type variables: one for its key type, another for the type of object it stores.

The cache type signature AsyncCache < KeyType , ValueType >

In our case, our cache will contain objects of type PreparsedDocumentEntry . PreparsedDocumentEntry , imported earlier from the same graphql package as our PreparsedDocumentProvider interface, represents the result of a query that has already been parsed and validated. For our key data type, we'll provide String .

CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider private final AsyncCache < String , PreparsedDocumentEntry > cache = Caffeine . newBuilder ( ) . maximumSize ( 250 ) . expireAfterAccess ( Duration . ofMinutes ( 2 ) ) . buildAsync ( ) ; Copy

Now let's put that cache to work!

Building out our class

Recall that the PreparsedDocumentProvider interface requires a specific method to be defined on our class: getDocumentAsync . This method is what gets called with each of the incoming operations our GraphQL server receives. This method's responsibility is to either return the cached operation (if it finds it in the cache), or parse, validate, and then cache it (if it's not present in the cache).

The getDocumentAsync method

Make some space in your CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider and let's add the structure for our getDocumentAsync method.

CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider @Override public void getDocumentAsync ( ) { } Copy

Note: We need to apply the @Override here to override the behavior of the getDocumentAsync type on the class' supertype, the PreparsedDocumentProvider interface.

Remember the parameters the getDocumentAsync receives? The first is our execution input, the object that contains all the detail about the current operation our GraphQL server is handling. We'll specify a parameter called executionInput , of type ExecutionInput .

public void getDocumentAsync ( ExecutionInput executionInput ) { } Copy

The second parameter is the function we'll call if the requested operation is not found in the cache. It takes care of the parsing, validating, and caching steps. We'll call this the parseAndValidateFunction , and it's a Function type with two type variables: ExecutionInput and PreparsedDocumentEntry . Let's update our function signature for now—we'll see how these parameters come into play in just a moment.

public void getDocumentAsync ( ExecutionInput executionInput , Function < ExecutionInput , PreparsedDocumentEntry > parseAndValidateFunction ) { } Copy

Learn more: What's with that parseAndValidateFunction ? With our two parameters, executionInput and parseAndValidateFunction , we're setting up our getDocumentAsync function to be called by the GraphQL process when our server receives a query. The Function<T, R> syntax here indicates that parseAndValidateFunction is a function that accepts input of type ExecutionInput and returns an object of type PreparsedDocumentEntry . The actual value of this function is not something that we provide; rather, in the process of executing a query, the GraphQL Java library behind the scenes takes care of providing the function that actually performs the parsing, validating, and executing of a query. Our goal is to intercept the parsing and validating stage, so that we can consult our cache first.

Before filling out our method's logic, let's update our return type. This is an asynchronous function, so we'll return a type of CompletableFuture . Our CompletableFuture will accept a type variable of PreparsedDocumentEntry —this is the actual parsed and validated document that our cache is responsible for storing and retrieving.

public CompletableFuture < PreparsedDocumentEntry > getDocumentAsync ( ExecutionInput executionInput , Function < ExecutionInput , PreparsedDocumentEntry > parseAndValidateFunction ) { } Copy

Great! With our method's signature complete, let's review its mission.

Check the cache to see if it contains the pre-parsed, pre-validated query . If so, return it! If not, call the parseAndValidateFunction instead

Accordingly, getDocumentAsync needs to call our cache's get method. It will pass in the query that the server is trying to resolve, giving the cache the reference for which pre-parsed, pre-validated document to return. But because the cache might not contain the operation in question, we need to pass it a second argument: a function that should be run in the event of a "cache miss".

cache . get ( operationString , fallbackFunction )

Accessing the operation

We can get access to the actual operation string (not yet parsed or validated) on our method's executionInput . A handy method, getQuery , gets us exactly what we're looking for.

CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider public CompletableFuture < PreparsedDocumentEntry > getDocumentAsync ( ExecutionInput executionInput , Function < ExecutionInput , PreparsedDocumentEntry > parseAndValidateFunction ) { cache . get ( executionInput . getQuery ( ) ) ; } Copy

Learn more: ExecutionInput methods Our ExecutionInput object has a lot of helpful methods to access details about the operation currently being executed by our GraphQL server. In addition to the query string, we can access: The operation name

The shared context available to all datafetcher methods

The variables passed into a query

And more! Check out the official documentation to see all the methods available for us on ExecutionInput .

The fallback function

Now we'll specify the function that should run in the event an operation is not found in the cache.

Here, we want to take our executionInput and pass it on to be parsed and validated. To do that, we'll use the parseAndValidateFunction that the GraphQL process will pass to our getDocumentAsync method.

But we won't call parseAndValidateFunction directly; instead, we'll pass a function that uses apply to call the parseAndValidate function with our executionInput . And to comply with the signature our cache.get call expects for its second argument, we need to give our function some arbitrary input—we'll just call it s for simplicity.

Finally, let's be sure we return the results.

return cache . get ( executionInput . getQuery ( ) , s -> parseAndValidateFunction . apply ( executionInput ) ; ) Copy

Note: The parseAndValidateFunction adheres to the Function interface, which gives us four methods to choose from. Here we're using apply to specifically "apply" the function to our execution input. Read more about the Function interface in the Java docs.

Zooming out, here's how our entire method should look.

CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider @Override public CompletableFuture < PreparsedDocumentEntry > getDocumentAsync ( ExecutionInput executionInput , Function < ExecutionInput , PreparsedDocumentEntry > parseAndValidateFunction ) { return cache . get ( executionInput . getQuery ( ) , s -> parseAndValidateFunction . apply ( executionInput ) ) ; } Copy

When it comes time to execute a particular operation, the GraphQL process will call our CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider 's getDocumentAsync method.

It will pass in the current execution input, as well as a special GraphQL Java-provided function as the value of our parseAndValidateFunction .

Normally, it would automatically use this function to parse, validate, and execute based on the contents of the execution input—but we've just added the wiring to make sure it checks our cache for the parsed and validated document first!

Learn more: Caching a hashCode instead of query string Our cache works by storing the entirety of the operation string as the key for each parsed and validated document. Depending on the length of the original GraphQL operation, this can leave us with some pretty large keys! We can simplify this by updating our cache to use a hash code for the string instead. For the purposes of our demo, we'll use the built-in Java class hashCode method to generate a consistent code for each unique operation. In a production environment, this should be replaced by a more sophisticated hashing algorithm that can avoid collisions. We'll jump back into our CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider file and tweak our cache implementation. Instead of receiving a String as the key for each entry, we'll change this to be Integer . private final AsyncCache < Integer , PreparsedDocumentEntry > cache = Caffeine . newBuilder ( ) . maximumSize ( 250 ) . expireAfterAccess ( Duration . ofMinutes ( 2 ) ) . buildAsync ( ) ; Copy Next, we'll generate a hash code for the query being processed. We'll add a new line inside of getDocumentAsync that accesses the result of executionInput.getQuery() , and appends the hashCode() method. Integer hashCode = executionInput . getQuery ( ) . hashCode ( ) ; Copy Finally, we'll update our cache.get call to pass in the hashCode as the key for each entry. @Override public CompletableFuture < PreparsedDocumentEntry > getDocumentAsync ( ExecutionInput executionInput , Function < ExecutionInput , PreparsedDocumentEntry > parseAndValidateFunction ) { Integer hashCode = executionInput . getQuery ( ) . hashCode ( ) ; return cache . get ( hashCode , s -> parseAndValidateFunction . apply ( executionInput ) ) ; } Copy Test it out! When called on the same operation string, hashCode will produce a consistent integer we can use as our cache key, giving us quicker access to the parsed and validated document.

Checking for cache misses

We can also modify getDocumentAsync method to print out when and if there's a cache miss.

Let's add the method below, callIfCacheMiss , to our class. This method will overtake the responsibility of calling parseAndValidateFunction.apply(executionInput) , and it will log out the operation it failed to find in the cache.

CachingPreparsedDocumentProvider public PreparsedDocumentEntry callIfCacheMiss ( ExecutionInput executionInput , Function < ExecutionInput , PreparsedDocumentEntry > parseAndValidateFunction ) { System . out . println ( "Pre-parsed operation wasn't found in cache: " + executionInput . getQuery ( ) ) ; return parseAndValidateFunction . apply ( executionInput ) ; } Copy

Next, we'll update getDocumentAsync to delegate this responsibility to our new callIfCacheMiss .

@Override public CompletableFuture < PreparsedDocumentEntry > getDocumentAsync ( ExecutionInput executionInput , Function < ExecutionInput , PreparsedDocumentEntry > parseAndValidateFunction ) { return cache . get ( executionInput . getQuery ( ) , s -> callIfCacheMiss ( executionInput , parseAndValidateFunction ) ) ; } Copy

Let's restart the server, and jump back into Sandbox.

Task! I've restarted my server.

We'll set up a new query to ask for a particular listing's details, along with some information about its amenities.

query GetListingAndAmenities ( $listingId : ID ! ) { listing ( id : $listingId ) { title description numOfBeds amenities { name category } } } Copy

In the Variables panel, provide the following:

{ "listingId" : "listing-1" } Copy

When we run the query, we should see data in the Response panel, as well as how long the request took in milliseconds. (Take note of this number!) Back in our server terminal we should also see some additional output.

Pre-parsed operation wasn't found in cache: query GetListingAndAmenities($listingId: ID!) { listing(id: $listingId) { title description numOfBeds amenities { name category } } }

Makes sense. This is our first time running the query, so naturally its pre-parsed, pre-validated self wasn't found in the cache. Let's try running it again, swapping in a different listing ID:

{ "listingId" : "listing-2" } Copy

This time, there's no output from our server! Our operation was successfully cached, and we could reuse it even with a different listing ID. It's a "cache hit", because we found what we were looking for.

Additionally, we should see that the amount of time that our operation took dropped significantly. We've shaved off more than a few milliseconds—wasted time we otherwise would spend re-parsing and re-validating a familiar operation.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Let's tweak our operation a little bit. Remove the fields for amenities , and run the operation again. We'll see some new output in our server's terminal; we ran a new operation, so it created a new entry in the cache!

Pre-parsed operation wasn't found in cache: query GetListingAndAmenities($listingId: ID!) { listing(id: $listingId) { title description numOfBeds } }

Each time we run a new operation, we should see our terminal output signaling our "cache miss".

And if we wait two minutes and run an operation that was already added to our cache, we should see the same "cache miss" message—after two minutes, the entry has been evicted!

Our operations are being cached, and we've seen our query variables best practice in action: we can cache a single operation, but have it applied to multiple different values without needing to re-parse and re-validate.

Feel free to delete the callIfCacheMiss method, and revert the changes to the getDocumentAsync method. Check out the collapsible section below for guidance.

Show code for getDocumentAsync @Override public CompletableFuture < PreparsedDocumentEntry > getDocumentAsync ( ExecutionInput executionInput , Function < ExecutionInput , PreparsedDocumentEntry > parseAndValidateFunction ) { return cache . get ( executionInput . getQuery ( ) , s -> parseAndValidateFunction . apply ( executionInput ) ) ; } Copy

Key takeaways

Caffeine is a high-performance caching library we can use to instantiate new caches in Spring Boot

AsyncCache is one cache implementation that avoid blocking requests and keeps our application reactive

We can configure our cache with specific limitations on capacity as well as expiration time

When implementing the PreparsedDocumentProvider interface, we need to provide a getDocumentAsync function that follows a specific signature

When a particular operation is not found in our cache, we need to call getDocumentAsync 's second argument , a parse and validate function, to complete these two steps and continue execution

