Caching in subgraphs with Java & DGS

Learn about caching GraphQL operations and query responses using Caffeine, Spring Boot, and DGS

  • Updated Jul 12, 2024
  • 4 lessons

What you'll learn

  • Implement GraphQL operation caching using the PreparsedDocumentProvider interface

  • Configure cache size and expiration using Caffeine

  • Implement GraphQL method response caching with CaffeineCacheManager

  • Use the @Cacheable and @CacheEvict annotations

Prerequisites

  • Basic Java programming knowledge
  • Familiarity with Spring Boot basics
  • Intro to GraphQL with DGS
  • Federation with Java & DGS

Instructor

Liz Hennessy

Lesson List

  • Course introduction and setup
  • Operation caching
  • Caching with Caffeine
  • Caching data responses

This tutorial includes

  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions
  • fill in the blank activities

    • Coming soon

    • code challenges
    • videos

