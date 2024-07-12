Caching in subgraphs with Java & DGS

Learn about caching GraphQL operations and query responses using Caffeine, Spring Boot, and DGS
Implement GraphQL operation caching using the
PreparsedDocumentProvider interface
Configure cache size and expiration using Caffeine
Implement GraphQL method response caching with
CaffeineCacheManager
Use the
@Cacheable and
@CacheEvict annotations
Liz Hennessy
