When we request featured listings data, each object contains an amenities key, which is an array of amenity IDs.

An example listing object in the featured listings JSON response { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "description" : "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers." , "costPerNight" : 120 , "amenities" : [ { "id" : "am-2" } , { "id" : "am-10" } , { "id" : "am-11" } , { "id" : "am-12" } , { "id" : "am-13" } , { "id" : "am-26" } , { "id" : "am-27" } , { "id" : "am-16" } ] }

This means that we have two possible ways to request follow-up amenity data for a given listing: we could use the listing ID to send a request to the GET /amenities/listings endpoint, as we're about to do, or we could gather up all of the amenity IDs in a listing's amenities property, and make one big request for amenity data to the GET /amenities endpoint.

Let's use our GetFeaturedListingsAmenities query to walk through what this second option (requesting amenities by amenity IDs) would have looked like.

A query for featured listings and their amenities query GetFeaturedListingsAmenities { featuredListings { id title amenities { name } } }

For every listing object returned, the Listing.amenities resolver would be executed. Here, we could access a particular listing's amenities field, map through all the amenity IDs, and pass the whole list to the data loader to be batched together.

Even with just three listing objects in our featured listings response, this starts to look a bit more complicated: the data loader collects each listing's list of amenity IDs, gathering them up in one larger list.

Here's the big problem with this approach. Each entire list of amenities we pass into the data loader is considered a key.

So if we have two lists contain some of the same amenity IDs, we won't enjoy the benefit of data loader deduplication here; it's looking at each list of amenity IDs as a whole.

Even if the ListingAPI held the logic to break apart each list of amenity IDs, deduplicate them, and make one big request to the GET /amenities endpoint, we'll see another problem emerge.

Now we get back one big blob of amenity data; it's not immediately clear how to map this response back to the list of keys the data loader dispatched the request with. Simply returning the whole blob for the resolver to deal with doesn't work either; the data loader tries to enforce that we get a number of objects less than or equal to the number of keys that we submitted. So three keys in should mean, at most, three objects out.

Consequently, we'd need to introduce another layer of logic in the ListingAPI to receive the JSON results, map through them, and match up each list of amenity IDs with the corresponding data.