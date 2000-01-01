Overview

Our GraphQL API is already equipped to serve up some basic listing data. We can run a query for featured listings, or ask for one listing in particular.

Furthermore, for each listing, we can also query for data about each Amenity it has to offer. But right now, we're facing a big performance issue with how this is implemented.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the n+1 problem

Discuss how to resolve it

Listings & amenities

To see our performance bottleneck in action, let's run a test query against our GraphQL API. It will query for a list of featured listings, along with some basic details about each listing's amenities.

Make sure the app is running either by running the following command in the root of the project.

npm run dev Copy

Now, let's navigate to Apollo Sandbox Explorer. By default, our server should be running on http://localhost:4000 .

http://localhost:4000 Copy

Refresher: Apollo Sandbox Explorer Apollo Sandbox is an essential tool in the Apollo GraphOS toolkit. With Sandbox, we can load a GraphQL server's schema and explore it using some cool GraphOS features such as the schema reference and the Explorer. The Explorer is a powerful web IDE for creating, running, and managing GraphQL operations. It lets us build operations easily and quickly, look at our operation history, peek at response hints and share operations with others. Best of all, Sandbox is free to use and doesn't require an account!

Let's begin our query by selecting the featuredListings field from our Query type in the Documentation panel. For each featured listing we query, we'll request the basics: just an id and title , along with a list of its amenities .

For each Amenity the listing has, we'll return id , name , and category .

Here's what our query should look like.

A query for featured listings and their amenities query GetFeaturedListingsAmenities { featuredListings { id title amenities { id name category } } } Copy

Let's take this query for a spin and... we get data back! Great. So what's the problem, exactly?

To find out, we'll take a closer look at our terminal where our server is running. Run the query again, and... did you catch that? The terminal filled up with statements logging out:

The output every time we call the REST API Calling for featured listings Calling for amenities for listing listing-1 Calling for amenities for listing listing-2 Calling for amenities for listing listing-3

First we see a line logging out that we've made a call for featured listings. Then we see one line printed out for each listing ID; and each of these represents a single request across the network to our data source. More requests than we probably expected from our lean and precise GraphQL query! Let's dive into what's happening here.

Watch out! Not seeing any logs in your terminal? In src/datasources/listing-api.ts , jump into your ListingAPI class' getAmenities method, and make sure that there's a line printing out a message for every listing ID we're fetching data for. We've gone ahead and added one in the starter repo to show how many times this function gets called. datasources/ListingAPI getAmenities ( listingId : string ) : Promise < Amenity [ ] > { console . log ( "Making a follow-up call for amenities with " , listingId ) ; return this . get < Amenity [ ] > ( ` listings/ ${ listingId } /amenities ` ) ; } Copy Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

For every listing, a new request

The problem here is that we're making one request for the list of featured listings, and an additional request for each listing's list of amenities.

Learn more: How our data source works For a refresher on how data fetching works in our app, let's first jump into the datasources/listing-api.ts file. The ListingAPI class contains a number of methods that are responsible for making a call to a particular endpoint in our REST API. The getFeaturedListings method in ListingAPI export class ListingAPI extends RESTDataSource { URL = "https://rt-airlock-services-listing.herokuapp.com/" ; turedListings ( ) : Promise < Listing [ ] > { this . get < Listing [ ] > ( "featured-listings" ) ; We instantiate this class as one of our dataSources inside our server initialization. Instantiating ListingAPI in our server async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { const { cache } = server ; return { dataSources : { listingAPI : new ListingAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ; } , } ) console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running ! 📭 Query at $ { url } ; This gives all of our resolvers access to the dataSources.listingAPI property on their third positional argument, contextValue . From here, we can call the ListingAPI methods from our resolver functions. For instance, the resolver for the Query.featuredListings field calls the ListingAPI method getFeaturedListings , which connects directly with the GET /featured-listings endpoint. The featuredListings resolver Query : { featuredListings : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . listingAPI . getFeaturedListings ( ) ; } , } To learn more about how we set up these resolvers, check out the first course in this series, Intro to GraphQL with Apollo Server & TypeScript.

Here's a breakdown of how our query for featured listings and their amenities is resolved.

To get that list of featured listings, our resolver first calls the ListingAPI method that makes a request to the GET /featured-listings endpoint. This returns a JSON object containing our basic listing details.

But this response doesn't actually contain any information about a listing's amenities. This means we make another request to GET /listings/{listing_id}/amenities for each listing, passing in its ID as the {listing_id} parameter.

This extra request gets us the amenity data we need, but it has a hidden cost: every time the Listing.amenities resolver is executed, we make a new request to the REST API for amenities data.

The n+1 problem

This is the n+1 problem in action. We start with an initial request (the 1 in the n+1 equation), and this first request determines how many follow-up requests will be necessary (the n in the n+1 equation). The number of required follow-up requests, n , is not known until our first request is executed.

We saw this in action: our first request gave us our featured listings (there were three), but we then needed a follow-up request per listing to get the listing's amenities data.

This doesn't look too bad with just one or two additional requests, but it leads to some troubling situations as our queries scale. Imagine a list contains twenty-five listings ("Top 25 Sub-zero Summer Destinations!"); populating the data for a list like this means we'll send a total of 26 requests! One request to fetch listing data, and 25 additional requests to get the amenity information for each listing!

Practice

Which of the following situations illustrate the n+1 problem? A query for product details makes one request to the database for some unknown number of products. A query for the top ten best-selling books makes one request for the list of books, and a follow-up request for each book's author information. A query for a single listing on a vacation rental site requests its name, description, and all of its reviews. Submit

Key takeaways

The n+1 problem occurs when we make an initial request, followed by some unknown number of follow-up requests.

