🎯 Your goal is to build a single query for the Module page and confirm that it's returning live data using the Explorer.
To achieve this goal, you'll be implementing new resolvers and updating the data source.
The REST API for our data is located here: https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/
Data source Tasks
Data Source Solution
In
datasources/track-api.js, add the following method inside the
TrackAPI class:
getModule(moduleId) {return this.get(`module/${moduleId}`);}
Resolver Tasks
Resolver Solution
In
resolvers.js, inside the
Query object:
// get a single module by ID, for the module detail pagemodule: (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.trackAPI.getModule(id);};
Testing on Studio
Query Solution
This query should be working on Studio:
query getModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {module(id: $moduleId) {idtitlecontentvideoUrl}track(id: $trackId) {idtitlemodules {idtitlelength}}}
Test these values in the
Variables panel:
{"trackId": "c_0","moduleId": "l_0"}
