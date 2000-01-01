Query Fetching Tasks

In the Module page component, import the packages needed from @apollo-client . Copy and paste the query you previously built into a variable. Import useParams from react-router-dom and use it in the Module component to access the props from the route you set up earlier ( trackId and moduleId .) (Need a hint? Check out pages/track !) On page load, send the query to the server using the useQuery hook. Don't forget the variables needed from the props! To display the results, use the QueryResult and ModuleDetail components. You can find them in the components folder. What props do they need? Test the page and UI flow in your browser!