Query Fetching Tasks

In the Module page component, import the packages needed from @apollo-client . Copy and paste the query you previously built into a variable. Update the props that the Module page component is receiving from the route you set up earlier ( trackId and moduleId ). On page load, send the query to the server using the useQuery hook. Don't forget the variables needed from the props! To display the results, use the QueryResult and ModuleDetail components. You can find them in the components folder. What props do they need? Test the page and UI flow in your browser!