🎯 Your goal is to display the query results on the Catstronauts app module page.
Page Setup Tasks
Query Fetching Tasks
Route Solution
The
Module component imported in
client/pages/index.js.
import Module from "./module";
The new
Module route inside the
Router children, with its correct path.
<Module path="/track/:trackId/module/:moduleId" />
Module Page Solution
The finished
module.js file in
client/src/pages should look something like this:
import React from "react";import { useQuery, gql } from "@apollo/client";import { Layout, ModuleDetail, QueryResult } from "../components";/*** GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK gql query to retrieve a specific module and its parent track,* both needed for the ModuleDetail component*/export const GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK = gql`query getModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {module(id: $moduleId) {idtitlecontentvideoUrl}track(id: $trackId) {idtitlemodules {idtitlelength}}}`;/*** Module page fetches both parent track and module's data from the gql query GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK* and feeds them to the Module detail component*/const Module = ({ moduleId, trackId }) => {const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK, {variables: { moduleId, trackId },});return (<Layout fullWidth><QueryResult error={error} loading={loading} data={data}><ModuleDetail track={data?.track} module={data?.module} /></QueryResult></Layout>);};export default Module;
And that's it! Remember that if you get stuck, you can find the full solution of a working app in the repo's
final folder.