Time to upgrade our Catstronauts app with the supergraph. Let's start with a freshly cloned project. First, create a new directory called supergraph , then run the following command:

./supergraph/ git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/lift-off-supergraph-demo-tracks.git Copy

The project starts where we left it in Lift-off V. (The only difference is that the schema is now defined in a standalone .graphql file, which also changes how it's loaded into our server.)

Changes to import schema.graphql file diff index.js - const {ApolloServer} = require('apollo-server'); + const {ApolloServer, gql} = require('apollo-server'); + const {readFileSync} = require('fs'); + const path = require('path'); - const typeDefs = require('./schema'); + const typeDefs = gql(readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, './schema.graphql'), {encoding: 'utf-8'}));

Let's navigate to the projects folder we've just cloned and install its dependencies.

./supergraph/ cd lift-off-supergraph-demo-tracks && npm install Copy

Then launch it with:

./supergraph/lift-off-supergraph-demo-tracks/ npm run dev Copy

This should start our graph and make it available on port 4001 . We can then navigate to Sandbox at http://localhost:4001, where we can query our locally running monograph.

Note: npm run dev uses nodemon to watch any changes to our app or schema and restart the subgraph automatically when needed.

In Sandbox, we see three available fields of the Query type: tracksForHome , track , and modules , as well as one Mutation field: incrementTrackViews . Let's try out a query to retrieve the title for each of our tracks.

query TracksForHome { tracksForHome { title } } Copy

See JSON response JSON { "data" : { "tracksForHome" : [ { "title" : "Cat-stronomy, an introduction" } , { "title" : "Famous Catstronauts" } , { "title" : "Kitty space suit, all you need to know" } , { "title" : "Cat-strophysics, master class" } , { "title" : "Crew Dragon, kitty edition" } , { "title" : "Solar System, crash track" } , { "title" : "Mars-A-CAT, for dummies" } , { "title" : "Cat-strodynamics 101" } , { "title" : "Rover Driving, for beginners" } , { "title" : "To The Moon, 7 steps program" } , { "title" : "Space CATastrophes, pro level" } , { "title" : "Kitty Rockets, the hard way" } , { "title" : "Space-Cat-Walk, best practices" } ] } }

Great, it all works as expected 😎.

To convert this monograph into a subgraph, we'll first need to install a new package, @apollo/subgraph .

npm install @apollo/subgraph Copy

Then we'll navigate to schema.graphql and add a line at the top of the file to make it ready for Federation 2. (This lets us use the latest and greatest features in our supergraph.)

src/schema.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0" , import : [ "@key" ] ) Copy

Finally, back in index.js , we'll import the buildSubgraphSchema function from the subgraph package we've just installed.

src/index.js const { buildSubgraphSchema } = require ( "@apollo/subgraph" ) ; Copy

The buildSubgraphSchema function does exactly what its name suggests: it creates a subgraph schema that can be composed as part of a larger supergraph. We'll use this function in the server constructor, passing it our type definitions and their corresponding resolver functions.

src/index.js const server = new ApolloServer ( { schema : buildSubgraphSchema ( { typeDefs , resolvers } ) , Copy

Our schema definition is now boosted with federation support! 🚀

Here's the diff between the Lift-off V starting point and the current state of our project:

Review changes to index.js diff - const {ApolloServer} = require('apollo-server'); + const {ApolloServer, gql} = require('apollo-server'); + const {buildSubgraphSchema} = require('@apollo/subgraph'); + const {readFileSync} = require('fs'); + const path = require("path"); + const typeDefs = gql(readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, "./schema.graphql"), {encoding: 'utf-8'})); - const typeDefs = require('./schema'); const resolvers = require('./resolvers'); const TrackAPI = require('./datasources/track-api'); async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) { const server = new ApolloServer({ - typeDefs, - resolvers, + schema: buildSubgraphSchema({typeDefs, resolvers}), dataSources: () => { return { trackAPI: new TrackAPI(), }; }, }); const { url, port } = await server.listen(); console.log(` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${port} 📭 Query at ${url} `) } startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers);

Locally, we have now effectively turned our monograph into a subgraph. 🥳

Let's check that everything still works the same as before. Our server automatically restarted as we made changes to it, so we can rerun the same query in Sandbox and confirm that we get back the same results. The only noticeable difference is that we can see a new _service field on the Query type in the Documentation sidebar. We won't need to use this field directly (it exists as part of our schema as a requirement for subgraphs to comply with the federation specs), but it lets us know we're now working with a subgraph.

The schema for this subgraph holds all of our tracks information, so we can call this our tracks subgraph.

With this first working subgraph, we're one step closer to our objectives. We now need to create a supergraph schema from this first subgraph and set up an endpoint where clients can query our supergraph. To do that, we'll need the Rover CLI.

Rover CLI

Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs. It's a handy and versatile tool that can be used for both local development and CI/CD. We can use it to run checks, publish schemas to the Apollo registry, and much more (that we'll discover in the Voyage series).

For now, let's see how it can help us speed up local development for our subgraphs and supergraphs.

First, let's install the Rover binary on our machine. In a terminal window, paste the following command:

curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh Copy

Note: If you want to install Rover using a different method, see the official Rover installation docs.

When the installation is complete, we can run rover --help to see the many commands this tool provides.

We'll only need one for this course: rover dev . The rover dev command enables us to run our supergraph locally with a router and one or more subgraphs.

Important note: The rover dev command is intended exclusively for local development, and we should never use it in production as it is not optimized for this use case.

Local development flow

The local development flow is straightforward:

Start your subgraph server if it isn't already running.

Open a new terminal window and navigate to the subgraph's directory.

Run rover dev

When we have multiple subgraphs, we'll repeat these steps for each new subgraph we want to add to our supergraph.

Under the hood, the first rover dev process we run will automatically start an instance of the Apollo Router. It then listens for any additional rover dev processes, which each indicate there's another subgraph to add to the supergraph. Each time a subgraph is added, the original rover dev process composes an updated supergraph schema.

Learn more: The rover dev process in more details The router instance is tied to the first rover dev process. If we terminate that process, the router terminates. If we terminate a rover dev process other than the first process (meaning we just remove a subgraph), the router keeps running, and a new supergraph schema is composed from the remaining active subgraphs.

Let's try out this rover dev workflow with our first subgraph, tracks , which is already running on port 4001 .

rover dev Copy

Something wrong with rover dev command? If you encounter the following error while running the rover dev command, you might have an older version of Rover installed. error: Found argument 'dev' which wasn't expected, or isn't valid in this context To ensure that you have the latest version of Rover installed, and to overcome any incompatibilities with previous installations, follow the steps below. In the terminal, run the command which rover to see the output of where your current Rover installation is located. If the output includes a reference to npm or node_modules , you might have installed Rover previously as a global npm package. You can remove this installation by running npm uninstall -g @apollo/rover . If you previously installed Rover with any other method than the curl installer, follow the uninstall instructions specific to that installer to remove the preexisting Rover version. When the previous installation has been removed, try running the curl installer command shown above again. You can determine the version of Rover you are running with the command rover -v . Check this version against the latest Rover release (look for the green latest label) to ensure you've got the most current version installed.

In another terminal window, run rover dev from the lift-off-supergraph-demo-tracks directory.

Rover prompts us to provide the subgraph's URL, which is http://localhost:4001 . For the name, we'll add tracks .

Because this is the first rover dev process we've started, Rover composes the supergraph schema, spins up the router, and prints out a few lines indicating the URL where the supergraph can be queried: http://localhost:3000 . Let's head over there and query for some tracks.

Something wrong with rover dev port? rover dev will run the router instance on port 3000 by default. In case another local process is already using this port, rover will output an error message. To solve this, we can set the router's port manually by adding the --supergraph-port flag to the rover dev command. For example, with rover dev --supergraph-port 4000 rover will run the router on port 4000 . Additional notes:

This is only for the first rover dev process responsible for starting the router.

This port must be different from the ones used for subgraphs (in our case here, not 4001 or 4002 ).

Open a new browser window and navigate to Sandbox at http://localhost:3000. Then run the following query:

query TracksForHome { tracksForHome { title } } Copy

See JSON response JSON { "data" : { "tracksForHome" : [ { "title" : "Cat-stronomy, an introduction" } , { "title" : "Famous Catstronauts" } , { "title" : "Kitty space suit, all you need to know" } , { "title" : "Cat-strophysics, master class" } , { "title" : "Crew Dragon, kitty edition" } , { "title" : "Solar System, crash track" } , { "title" : "Mars-A-CAT, for dummies" } , { "title" : "Cat-strodynamics 101" } , { "title" : "Rover Driving, for beginners" } , { "title" : "To The Moon, 7 steps program" } , { "title" : "Space CATastrophes, pro level" } , { "title" : "Kitty Rockets, the hard way" } , { "title" : "Space-Cat-Walk, best practices" } ] } }