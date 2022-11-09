course
Learn how to use GraphQL mutations with Apollo Server and Apollo Client.
Lift-off IV: Mutations is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.
Add mutations to a schema
Learn best practices for mutation responses
Write resolvers to handle both successful responses and errors
Send mutations using Apollo Client 3
Michelle Mabuyo, Raph Terrier, and Jonny Gaston
