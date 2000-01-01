Overview

Let's test out our query and validate that it can return data from our remote GraphQL server.

In this lesson we will:

Create a Network class

Add some temporary code to the LaunchListViewModel to show how to execute a GraphQL operation

Create an ApolloClient

To use the generated operations in RocketReserverAPI , you first create an instance of ApolloClient . This instance takes your generated code and uses it to make network calls to your server. It's recommended that this instance is a singleton or static instance that's accessible from anywhere in your codebase.

Create a new Swift file within RocketReserver called Network.swift . Set the target to RocketReserver and add import Apollo to the top of the file. Now add the following code into the file:

Network.swift class Network { static let shared = Network ( ) private ( set ) lazy var apollo = ApolloClient ( url : URL ( string : "https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql" ) ! ) } Copy

Implement the query

To make sure your ApolloClient instance is communicating correctly with the server, jump into the RocketReserver directory and open up LaunchListViewModel . We'll add the imports shown below, then add the following code to the init() method just below the TODO:

LaunchListViewModel.swift import SwiftUI import Apollo import RocketReserverAPI init ( ) { Network . shared . apollo . fetch ( query : LaunchListQuery ( ) ) { result in switch result { case . success ( let graphQLResult ) : print ( "Success! Result: \( graphQLResult ) " ) case . failure ( let error ) : print ( "Failure! Error: \( error ) " ) } } } Copy

Test your query

Build and run your application. The web host might take a few seconds to spin up your GraphQL server if nobody's been using it recently, but once it's up, you should see a response in your console that resembles the following:

This means the request was correctly executed and you now have a list of launch sites 🚀🚀🚀

Go ahead and remove the code added to the init() method so there is just the TODO for later:

LaunchListViewModel.swift init ( ) { } Copy

Todo list I saw the correct output in my console. I removed the code I just added to init() .

Up next