Overview

Let's add more information, including images, to our list of launches. Along the way we'll learn more about GraphQL arguments and enums.

Add mission patches

Go back to LaunchList.graphql . Your query is already fetching most of the information you want to display, but it would be nice to display both the name of the mission and an image of the patch.

Looking at the schema in Apollo Sandbox, you can see that Launch has a property of mission , which allows you to get details of the mission. A mission has both a name and a missionPatch property, and the missionPatch can optionally take a parameter about what size something needs to be.

Apollo Sandbox

Because loading a list view with large images can impact performance, ask for the name and a SMALL mission patch. Update your query to look like the following:

LaunchList.graphql query LaunchList { launches { hasMore cursor launches { id site mission { name missionPatch ( size : SMALL ) } } } } Copy

Now we'll need to re-run code generation. If you remember the command, great! If you need a refresher, no judgment here, just take a peek below:

Refresher: Code generation command 👀 ./apollo-ios-cli generate Copy

When you re-run code generation if you look in LaunchListQuery.graphql.swift , you'll see a new nested type, Mission , with the two properties you requested.

Any GraphQL field can take arguments like missionPatch above, and arguments can be of scalar or complex types. In this case, SMALL is an enum in the GraphQL schema. It can take a finite list of values. If you look at the Schema section in Sandbox, you can see a list of the enums. You can then click in to see that PatchSize can only take two values: SMALL and LARGE

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/schema

Connect the data to the UI

Go to LaunchRow.swift and add the following import to the top of the file:

LaunchRow.swift import RocketReserverAPI import SDWebImageSwiftUI import SwiftUI Copy

Next replace the existing placeholderImg reference with the following code:

LaunchRow.swift HStack { if let missionPatch = launch . mission ? . missionPatch { WebImage ( url : URL ( string : missionPatch ) ) . resizable ( ) . placeholder ( placeholderImg ) . indicator ( . activity ) . scaledToFit ( ) . frame ( width : 50 , height : 50 ) } else { placeholderImg . resizable ( ) . scaledToFit ( ) . frame ( width : 50 , height : 50 ) } VStack ( alignment : . leading ) { } } Copy

Finally let's update the text label for the mission name:

LaunchRow.swift VStack ( alignment : . leading ) { Text ( launch . mission ? . name ?? "Mission Name" ) Text ( launch . site ?? "Launch Site" ) . font ( . system ( size : 14 ) ) } Copy

Watch out! Did something go wrong? Type 'Objects' has no member 'Mission' This error usually occurs when our code generation process is a bit out of sync. How to fix it: Try restarting XCode, and run the code generation command again. This should clear up the error and get the codegen process on the same page! Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Test your query

Build and run the application, and... you'll see all the information for current launches!

If you scroll down, you'll see the list includes only about 20 launches. This is because the list of launches is paginated, and you've only fetched the first page.

Journey's end

And you've done it! We've wired up our frontend to communicate with a GraphQL server, and successfully loaded a list of launches in our UI. Congratuations on completing Part I! In Part II, you'll deepen your understanding of GraphQL and Apollo iOS. Pagination, mutations, and subscriptions are on the launch pad.