We're familiar with queries, now let's bring them into our app! Apollo Kotlin requires a schema to generate type-safe models and code from your queries. There are multiple ways to get a schema.

In this lesson, we will:

Configure our Gradle build with the URL to the GraphQL schema

Use the Apollo GraphQL Android Studio plugin or the command line to download the schema

Configuring Gradle

Apollo Kotlin creates a Gradle task automatically, so that's what we'll use in our build.gradle.kts . This works with any GraphQL endpoint that has introspection enabled.

First, add the URL of the GraphQL endpoint and the desired location of the schema to the Apollo Gradle configuration:

app/build.gradle.kts apollo { service ( "service" ) { packageName . set ( "com.example.rocketreserver" ) introspection { endpointUrl . set ( "https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql" ) schemaFile . set ( file ( "src/main/graphql/schema.graphqls" ) ) } } } Copy

Download the Schema

Downloading the schema to use in your project can be done using the Apollo GraphQL plugin in Android Studio or using a simple terminal command.

Android Studio

In the menu bar, select:

Tools | Apollo | Download Schema

And that's it!

Command line

If you prefer to use the command line, navigate to the root of your project and run this command:

./gradlew :app:downloadServiceApolloSchemaFromIntrospection Copy

Finding your schema file

GraphQL schema files often use the extension .graphqls ("GraphQL Schema"). If all went well, your project view should show your schema at app/src/main/graphql/schema.graphqls :

Generally speaking, you won't need to open this file very often inside of an Apollo Kotlin project. The only reason we're looking at it now is to double-check that it was downloaded successfully ✅

