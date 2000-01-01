7. Add more info to the list
Overview

Let's add more information, including images using Coil, to our list of . Along the way we'll learn more about and enums.

Add mission patches

Go back to LaunchList.graphql. Your is already fetching most of the information you want to display, but it would be nice to display both the name of the mission and an image of the patch.

Looking at the schema in , you can see that Launch has a property of mission, which allows you to get details of the mission. A mission has both a name and a missionPatch property, and the missionPatch can optionally take a parameter about what size something needs to be.

Because loading a list view with large images can impact performance, ask for the name and a SMALL mission patch. Update your to look like the following:

app/src/main/graphql/LaunchList.graphql
query LaunchList {
  launches {
    hasMore
    cursor
    launches {
      id
      site
      mission {
        name
        missionPatch(size: SMALL)
      }
    }
  }
}

When you re-run code generation , LaunchListQuery.kt will contain a new nested type, Mission, with the two properties you requested.

Task!

Any can take like missionPatch above, and can be of or complex types. In this case, SMALL is an enum in the . It can take a finite list of values. If you look at the Schema section in Sandbox, you can see a list of the enums. You can then click in to see that PatchSize can only take two values: SMALL and LARGE

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/schema

The PatchSize enum field in Sandbox Schema, showing the different available values

Display the fields

In LaunchList.kt, bind the data to the mission name, site, and mission patch using Coil's AsyncImage:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt
@Composable
private fun LaunchItem(launch: LaunchListQuery.Launch, onClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) {
  ListItem(
    modifier = Modifier.clickable { onClick(launch.id) },
    headlineContent = {
      // Mission name
      Text(text = launch.mission?.name ?: "") 
    },
    supportingContent = {
      // Site
      Text(text = launch.site ?: "") 
    },
    leadingContent = {
      // Mission patch
      AsyncImage( 
        modifier = Modifier.size(68.dp, 68.dp), 
        model = launch.mission?.missionPatch, 
        placeholder = painterResource(R.drawable.ic_placeholder), 
        error = painterResource(R.drawable.ic_placeholder), 
        contentDescription = "Mission patch" 
      )
    }
  )
}

Test your query

Build and run the application, and... you'll see all the information for current !

The resulting UI in Android Studio's simulator after bringing in new data

If you scroll down, you'll see the list includes only about 20 . This is because the list of launches is paginated, and you've only fetched the first page.

Journey's end

And you've done it! We've wired up our frontend to communicate with a , and successfully loaded a list of in our UI. Congratuations on completing Part I! In Part II, you'll deepen your understanding of GraphQL and . Pagination, , and are on the launch pad.

When you're ready, we'll see you there: Android Development with Apollo Kotlin: Pagination, Mutations, and Subscriptions!

