- Update our Jetpack Compose code to render launch data from the query we wrote
- Display a list of launches in a LazyColumn
Set up the
LaunchList composable
In this section, we'll be looking at
LaunchList.kt. In that module, we will declare a list of
LaunchListQuery.Launch types, initialized as empty:
@Composablefun LaunchList(onLaunchClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) {var launchList by remember { mutableStateOf(emptyList<LaunchListQuery.Launch>()) }LaunchedEffect(Unit) {// ...
LaunchListQuery.Launch is a typesafe generated model from your
LaunchList.graphql query.
Make a UI for the launch items
Further down in the file, find the
LaunchItem composable. We will pass it a
LaunchListQuery.Launch and display the id:
@Composableprivate fun LaunchItem(launch: LaunchListQuery.Launch, onClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) {ListItem(modifier = Modifier.clickable { onClick(launch.id) },headlineContent = {// Mission nameText(text = "Launch ${launch.id}")},
Use the data in the list
Fill
launchList with the data from the response, and use it in the
LazyColumn:
@Composablefun LaunchList(onLaunchClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) {var launchList by remember { mutableStateOf(emptyList<LaunchListQuery.Launch>()) }LaunchedEffect(Unit) {val response = apolloClient.query(LaunchListQuery()).execute()launchList = response.data?.launches?.launches?.filterNotNull() ?: emptyList()}LazyColumn {items(launchList) { launch ->LaunchItem(launch = launch, onClick = onLaunchClick)}}}
You can remove the
Log.d invocation as part of this step. You will also need to import some extension functions.
About nullability
You may have noticed that we are using
.filterNotNull() in the above code snippet. That is necessary because the schema for our GraphQL service defines
launches as a list of nullable
Launch objects:
type LaunchConnection {launches: [Launch]!}
In GraphQL, all fields are nullable by default. Fields annotated with
! are non-null. This syntax can be a little confusing with lists, especially since there's an exclamation
! in the expression. Here's a little guide:
launches: [Launch] # `launches` can be null, and each list element can be nulllaunches: [Launch!]! # `launches` cannot be null, and each list element cannot be nulllaunches: [Launch!] # `launches` can be null, but if it's not, each list element cannot be nulllaunches: [Launch]! # `launches` cannot be null, but each list element can be null
So in our app, the schema tells us that
launches will always be a list, and each element within that list will be a
Launch object or
null. Apollo Kotlin translates that logic from GraphQL to Kotlin via code generation. We don't want to show
null to our users, though, which is why we filter those items out of our array.
Test your query
Hit the Run button. You now have a UI connected to your GraphQL queries 🚀
