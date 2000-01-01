Overview

Time to bring live data into our UI.

In this lesson, we will:

Update our Jetpack Compose code to render launch data from the query we wrote

Display a list of launches in a LazyColumn

Set up the LaunchList composable

In this section, we'll be looking at LaunchList.kt . In that module, we will declare a list of LaunchListQuery.Launch types, initialized as empty:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt @Composable fun LaunchList ( onLaunchClick : ( launchId : String ) -> Unit ) { var launchList by remember { mutableStateOf ( emptyList < LaunchListQuery . Launch > ( ) ) } LaunchedEffect ( Unit ) { Copy

LaunchListQuery.Launch is a typesafe generated model from your LaunchList.graphql query.

Make a UI for the launch items

Further down in the file, find the LaunchItem composable. We will pass it a LaunchListQuery.Launch and display the id:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt @Composable private fun LaunchItem ( launch : LaunchListQuery . Launch , onClick : ( launchId : String ) -> Unit ) { ListItem ( modifier = Modifier . clickable { onClick ( launch . id ) } , headlineContent = { Text ( text = "Launch ${ launch . id } " ) } , Copy

Use the data in the list

Fill launchList with the data from the response, and use it in the LazyColumn :

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt @Composable fun LaunchList ( onLaunchClick : ( launchId : String ) -> Unit ) { var launchList by remember { mutableStateOf ( emptyList < LaunchListQuery . Launch > ( ) ) } LaunchedEffect ( Unit ) { val response = apolloClient . query ( LaunchListQuery ( ) ) . execute ( ) launchList = response . data ? . launches ? . launches ? . filterNotNull ( ) ?: emptyList ( ) } LazyColumn { items ( launchList ) { launch -> LaunchItem ( launch = launch , onClick = onLaunchClick ) } } } Copy

You can remove the Log.d invocation as part of this step. You will also need to import some extension functions.

About nullability

You may have noticed that we are using .filterNotNull() in the above code snippet. That is necessary because the schema for our GraphQL service defines launches as a list of nullable Launch objects:

schema.graphqls type LaunchConnection { launches : [ Launch ] ! } Copy

In GraphQL, all fields are nullable by default. Fields annotated with ! are non-null. This syntax can be a little confusing with lists, especially since there's an exclamation ! in the expression. Here's a little guide:

(explanation) launches : [ Launch ] launches : [ Launch ! ] ! launches : [ Launch ! ] launches : [ Launch ] ! Copy

So in our app, the schema tells us that launches will always be a list, and each element within that list will be a Launch object or null . Apollo Kotlin translates that logic from GraphQL to Kotlin via code generation. We don't want to show null to our users, though, which is why we filter those items out of our array.

Test your query

Hit the Run button. You now have a UI connected to your GraphQL queries 🚀

Practice

What does an exclamation ( ! ) next to a field in a GraphQL schema signify? That field can be null. GraphQL is yelling at you. That field cannot be null. Submit

Up next