Overview
In this lesson, we will:
- Discuss what a data loader is
- Review the requirements of a data loader
- Walk through how a data loader works under the hood
Data loaders
To solve the n+1 problem in our application, we'll use data loaders.
A data loader's primary job is to replace multiple similar requests with a single batched request. In our example, we saw three near-identical requests that used a particular listing ID to return amenity data. With a data loader, this becomes a single request that fetches data for all three listings at once.
In the DGS framework, we use data loaders inside of our datafetcher methods. This is because in the process of resolving a query, a particular datafetcher method might be invoked several times with different parameters.
Let's illustrate this with the following query.
query GetFeaturedListingsAmenities {featuredListings {idtitleamenities {name}}}
For each featured listing object this query resolves, the
Listing.amenities datafetcher will be invoked. Currently, this datafetcher uses a listing's ID to resolve each request independently. (That's what results in three separate network requests to the same endpoint!)
The behavior we want is quite different: we want the data loader to collect all the listing IDs involved in the query (also called keys), and execute a single request.
In our example, this means that when the
Listing.amenities datafetcher is called using each listing's ID, it won't call our REST API directly anymore; instead, it will pass the parameters to the data loader to collect.
Once the individual listing IDs are gathered in one list, the data loader can assume the responsibility of calling the data source. It's able to dispatch a single request to the REST API endpoint for all of the IDs at once—a huge performance boost over letting the datafetcher make a network request for each!
Best of all, with DGS, our data loaders automatically deduplicate the identifiers we pass them. This means if our query included multiple listings with the same ID, we'll only request the listing's amenities once.
What a data loader needs
Data loaders are exactly what we need to solve the performance issues in our app—but they come with a few requirements for us to consider. Let's walk through each of these one by one.
Data for multiple objects at once
Let's imagine our data loader has collected all of the different keys involved in our query, and it's ready to fire off a request for data. What does it need next?
Well, if we think about the REST API endpoint we've used previously to return amenity data, we'll quickly see the problem: right now, the
Listing.amenities datafetcher sends each listing ID individually to the
GET /listings/{listing_id}/amenities endpoint, which only returns data for a single listing.
Here's the first big requirement for a data loader to work as expected: we need a data source that can resolve a request for multiple objects simultaneously. In practice, this means that our data loader should be able to send off a list of keys (such as
["listing-1", "listing-2", "listing-3"]) and get back data for all of them.
The good news is that we do have a different endpoint in our REST API that we can use to request amenity data for multiple listings:
GET /amenities/listings. It accepts multiple listing IDs joined as a single string, and returns data for them all at once.
We've provided a method that utilizes this new endpoint in our data source. Jump into
ListingService to take a closer look.
public List<List<Amenity>> multipleAmenitiesRequest(List<String> listingIds) throws IOException {System.out.println("Calling the /amenities/listings endpoint with listings " + listingIds);JsonNode amenities = client.get().uri(uriBuilder -> uriBuilder.path("/amenities/listings").queryParam("ids", String.join(",", listingIds)).build()).retrieve().body(JsonNode.class);if (amenities != null) {return mapper.readValue(amenities.traverse(), new TypeReference<List<List<Amenity>>>() {});}return null;}
Note: If you're coming from Intro to GraphQL with Java & DGS, copy this method into your
ListingService class!
This method is set up to accept a
List of listing IDs (such as
["listing-1", "listing-2", "listing-3"]).
It structures the list of IDs as a single string, attaches them as a query parameter called
ids, and makes a request to the
GET /amenities/listings endpoint. Then it receives the response body as an instance of the
JsonNode class. If the request is successful, we return the results of traversing through the
JsonNode and mapping the results into one big
List that contains multiple smaller
Lists of
Amenity types. (We'll dive deeper into the reasons why shortly!) If the
JsonNode is null for any reason, we'll simply return null.
For every key, a value
When a data loader sends off a list of keys in a request, it has a very clear expectation from the data source providing the data: the number of objects returned should never be greater than the number of keys that were sent in the request.
Let's break down this expectation and how the data source satisfies it.
In the process of resolving a query, our datafetcher might pass three keys into the data loader. The data loader groups them together into one list (
["listing-1", "listing-2", "listing-3"]), and calls the
ListingService method,
multipleAmenitiesRequest with them. What does it expect back? Well, it put in a list of three keys; it expects a list of no more than three objects back!
Let's take another look at the return type of the
multipleAmenitiesRequest method.
public List<List<Amenity>> multipleAmenitiesRequest(List<String> listingIds) throws IOException {// ...method logic}
It returns data of type
List<List<Amenity>>. That's not the prettiest type to look at, but we can break it down: each listing that we request amenity data for will have a list of amenities returned; this is because each listing can have more than one amenity associated with it. If we request amenity data for three listing ids, therefore, our response should consist of three lists of amenities.
The data loader groups its keys in a list (
List<String>), and it expects the response to come back in a list as well; this is what gives us the outer
List that wraps each listing's list of amenities (
List<List<Amenity>>)! From there, the data loader handles the logic of mapping each
List<Amenity> back to the key that requested it.
Data loader scope
There's one last important point to keep in mind. Data loaders and the set of keys they process at any one time are scoped to the life of a single query.
This means that if we run one query for listing data, then a second query, the keys from both queries will NOT be batched together. Instead, each query will be resolved separately.
With these conceptual points cleared up, let's turn our attention back to the code. We'll update our
Listing.amenities datafetcher—and benefit from the power of a data loader!
Key takeaways
- Data loaders let us batch a list of identifiers (such as IDs) in a single request rather than sending an individual request for each.
- Before data loaders can work properly, our data source (whether another API, or a database) needs to implement a method that accepts multiple keys (such as IDs), and returns multiple objects.
- The number of objects a data loader receives from a data source should not exceed the number of keys the data loader collected. (For instance, if a data loader requests data for three listings, it should receive no more than three listing objects back!)
Up next
We've learned about data loaders and the problem that they solve in our application. We also have a new data source method that accepts multiple listing IDs, and resolves multiple amenity objects. Next up, we'll implement the data loader logic that gathers up multiple listing IDs in a single request.
