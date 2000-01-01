Take a few minutes to explore the project we'll be working on.

Our GraphQL schema is located in the resources/schema folder. It contains our Query and Mutation types, along with several object types: Track , Playlist , and Artist . The schema also contains two types we use for our Mutation input and response.

📂 resources ┣ 📂 schema ┗ ┗ 📄 schema.graphqls

Inside of our main java/com.example.soundtracks directory we'll find three folders: datafetchers , datasources , and models .

📂 java/com.example.soundtracks ┣ 📂 datafetchers ┣ 📂 datasources ┣ 📂 models ┣ 📄 SoundtracksApplication ┗ 📄 WebConfiguration

datafetchers holds two datafetcher classes, PlaylistDataFetcher and TrackDataFetcher . Each of these is responsible for various methods that fetch, transform, and return data when we request particular fields in our queries.

datasources holds the SpotifyClient class we use to define methods that connect to our Spotify REST data source .

models contains various classes that we use throughout our Java application, such as MappedTrack and MappedPlaylist . Some of these extend classes in the build/generated directory that are auto-generated from our GraphQL schema when we start our project. These generated classes are great, but in most cases, they don't match the data we need to work with from our data source . To remedy this, we extend a generated class with additional functionality that consumes and transforms the JSON data we receive.