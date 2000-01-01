Overview
It's time to introduce data loaders to our application.
In this lesson, we will:
- Implement and register our data loader
Adding the data loader
We have a new method on our
ListingService class that's responsible for fetching amenities data for multiple listings. However, it won't be enough to just update our
Listing.amenities datafetcher to use this method.
Imagine we did something like the following, replacing the call to
amenitiesRequest with
multipleAmenitiesRequest.
@DgsData(parentType = "Listing")public List<Amenity> amenities(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) throws IOException {ListingModel listing = dfe.getSource();String id = listing.getId();Map<String, Boolean> localContext = dfe.getLocalContext();if (localContext.get("hasAmenityData")) {return listing.getAmenities();}- return listingService.amenitiesRequest(id);+ return listingService.multipleAmenitiesRequest(id);}
Though this change would utilize our new endpoint, it wouldn't actually be enough to make our query more performant. The
Listing.amenities datafetcher, which is called for every listing we request amenities for, will still trigger one network request per listing. In other words, we're still missing the logic that can batch together the keys we need to fetch data for between datafetcher executions.
REQUEST FOR LISTING-1 AMENITIES:GET /amenities/listings?ids=listing-1REQUEST FOR LISTING-2 AMENITIES:GET /amenities/listings?ids=listing-2...etc.
In effect, we'd be doing the same thing as before—calling a REST endpoint for each listing. No performance gains here!
This is where our data loader class comes in.
Data loaders step-by-step
Here's how it will all work together.
- We'll create a data loader class, denoting it as such with the DGS
@DgsDataLoaderannotation.
- We'll update our class so that it implements the
BatchLoaderinterface.
- We'll give our class a
loadmethod. This method is responsible for gathering all of the necessary keys that data needs to be fetched for (those will be the IDs for every listing in the query).
- We'll update our datafetcher method for the
Listing.amenitiesfield. Rather than calling our
ListingServicemethods directly, it will delegate responsibility to the data loader to gather up, and provide amenity data for, all of the listings in our query. All at once, too!
We'll tackle the first two steps in this lesson, and bring everything home in the next. Let's get started!
Step 1 - Creating the data loader class
We'll start by jumping into our code and creating a new directory,
dataloaders, to live alongside
datafetchers,
datasources, and
models.
📂 com.example.listings┣ 📂 datafetchers┣ 📂 dataloaders┣ 📂 datasources┣ 📂 models┣ 📄 ListingApplication┗ 📄 WebConfiguration
Inside of the
dataloaders directory, create a class called
AmenityDataLoader.
package com.example.listings.dataloaders;public class AmenityDataLoader {// TODO}
Adding the
@DgsDataLoader annotation
To be registered in our application as a data loader, we'll bring in some new imports.
import com.example.listings.datasources.ListingService;import com.example.listings.generated.types.Amenity;import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsDataLoader;import org.dataloader.BatchLoader;import org.springframework.beans.factory.annotation.Autowired;import java.io.IOException;import java.util.List;import java.util.concurrent.CompletableFuture;import java.util.concurrent.CompletionStage;
Next, we'll mark our class as an official data loader using the
@DgsDataLoader annotation. We'll provide it with a
name property we can use to identify this data loader elsewhere.
@DgsDataLoader(name = "amenities")public class AmenityDataLoader {// TODO}
The
BatchLoader interface
To act as a true data loader, our class needs to implement an interface that handles batch loading. In this course, we'll use
BatchLoader from the
dataloader library.
BatchLoader is a utility that accepts a list of keys, and loads the corresponding values.
The
BatchLoader interface takes in two parameters:
- The type of data for each identifier the batch loader will collect
- The type of data that the batch loader is expected to return for each identifier
Let's go ahead and update our class to implement this interface.
For this particular data loader, the
BatchLoader will collect some number of listing IDs of type
String; and return a
List of
Amenity types for each. (Remember, each listing can have more than one amenity, which is why we get back a
List<Amenity> type for each listing we request!)
public class AmenityDataLoader implements BatchLoader<String, List<Amenity>> {// TODO}
Step 2 - Adding the load method
Next, we'll provide the class'
load method. This method has a very specific signature.
public CompletionStage<List<SomeJavaClass>> load(List<DataTypeOfIdentifiers> listOfIdentifiers) {// logic to fetch data by identifiers}
It needs to accept a
List of keys, and return a
CompletionStage type, which accepts a
List of whatever class the batch loader resolves to.
Let's apply these one by one to see how they come together.
First, we'll write our
load method and give it a
List<String> parameter called
listingIds.
public void load(List<String> listingIds) {// TODO}
Next, let's update the return type. To comply with the
BatchLoader interface, our method needs to return a
CompletionStage type, which accepts a type variable.
public CompletionStage<> load(List<String> listingIds) {// TODO}
Note: We use the
CompletionStage interface when working with asynchronous actions. We'll use
CompletableFuture, a class that implements the
CompletionStage interface, shortly.
For the type variable, we'll pass the type that we expect our
ListingService class'
multipleAmenitiesRequest method to return—namely, a
List of
List<Amenity> types (one list of amenities for each listing)! So, we can update our
load method's return type so that
CompletionStage accepts a type variable of
List<List<Amenity>>.
Here's what that looks like.
public CompletionStage<List<List<Amenity>>> load(List<String> listingIds) {// TODO}
Finally, we need to make the call to our
ListingService class method
multipleAmenitiesRequest, using the
listingIds parameter, to actually get our amenity data.
But we can't just call the method here, and return the results. Our
load method's signature indicates that it returns a
CompletionStage type.
To satisfy this, we'll use
CompletableFuture, a class that implements the
CompletionStage interface, and call one of its methods:
supplyAsync. This method accepts a function, which is where we'll actually call the
multipleAmenitiesRequest method, passing in
listingIds.
public CompletionStage<List<List<Amenity>>> load(List<String> listingIds) {return CompletableFuture.supplyAsync(() -> listingService.multipleAmenitiesRequest(listingIds));}
This call can result in a thrown exception, so we'll wrap our code in a
try/catch.
public CompletionStage<List<List<Amenity>>> load(List<String> listingIds) {return CompletableFuture.supplyAsync(() -> {try {return listingService.multipleAmenitiesRequest(listingIds);} catch (IOException e) {throw new RuntimeException(e);}});}
Note: Be sure to return the results from calling
listingService.multipleAmenitiesRequest within the
try block!
Our
AmenityDataLoader class is nearly complete. For our
load method to be valid, we need to apply the
@Override annotation (this overrides the
BatchLoader interface's implementation). We also need to provide an instance of the
ListingService for our data loader to work with. Note that we're using the Spring
@Autowired annotation to take advantage of dependency injection. This means that
ListingService will automatically be injected when we create an instance of the
AmenityDataLoader class.
@DgsDataLoader(name = "amenities")public class AmenityDataLoader implements BatchLoader<String, Amenity> {@AutowiredListingService listingService;@Overridepublic CompletionStage<List<List<Amenity>>> load(List<String> listingIds) {return CompletableFuture.supplyAsync(() -> {try {return listingService.multipleAmenitiesRequest(listingIds);} catch (IOException e) {throw new RuntimeException(e);}});}}
And that's everything we need for the data loader to do its job!
Practice
Key takeaways
- To register a data loader in our app, we need to complete three steps:
- The class needs to have the
@DgsDataLoaderannotation applied, with a name provided
- The class needs to implement an interface that supports batch loading. In this course, we've used the
BatchLoaderinterface.
- The class needs a
loadfunction that follows a very specific signature
- The class needs to have the
Up next
One last step, and our data loader will do the rest of the heavy lifting for us. In the next lesson, we'll finally apply our data loader inside of our datafetcher.
