Fetch data from multiple locations
Now that we've constructed our schema, we need to connect data sources to Apollo Server. A data source is any database, service, or API that holds the data you use to populate your schema's fields. Your GraphQL API can interact with any combination of data sources.
Apollo provides a
DataSource class that we can extend to handle interaction logic for a particular type of data source. In this section, we'll extend
DataSource to connect both a REST API and a SQL database to Apollo Server. Don't worry, you don't need to be familiar with either of these technologies to follow along with the examples.
Connect a REST API
Let's connect the SpaceX v2 REST API to our server. To do so, we'll use the
RESTDataSource class from the
apollo-datasource-rest package. This class is an extension of
DataSource that handles fetching data from a REST API. To use this class, you
extend it and provide it the base URL of the REST API it will communicate with.
The base URL for the Space-X API is
https://api.spacexdata.com/v2/. Let's create a data source called
LaunchAPI by adding the code below to
server/src/datasources/launch.js:
const { RESTDataSource } = require("apollo-datasource-rest");class LaunchAPI extends RESTDataSource {constructor() {super();this.baseURL = "https://api.spacexdata.com/v2/";}}module.exports = LaunchAPI;
The
RESTDataSource class automatically caches responses from REST resources with no additional setup. We call this feature partial query caching. It enables you to take advantage of the caching logic that the REST API already exposes.
To learn more about partial query caching with Apollo data sources, check out this blog post.
Write data-fetching methods
Our
LaunchAPI data source needs methods that enable it to fetch the data that incoming queries will request.
The
getAllLaunches method
According to our schema, we'll need a method to get a list of all SpaceX launches. Let's add a
getAllLaunches method inside our
LaunchAPI class:
// class LaunchAPI... {async getAllLaunches() {const response = await this.get('launches');return Array.isArray(response)? response.map(launch => this.launchReducer(launch)): [];}
The
RESTDataSource class provides helper methods that correspond to HTTP verbs like
GET and
POST. In the code above:
- The call to
this.get('launches')sends a
GETrequest to
https://api.spacexdata.com/v2/launchesand stores the array of returned launches in
response.
- We use
this.launchReducer(which we'll write next) to transform each returned launch into the format expected by our schema. If there are no launches, an empty array is returned.
Now we need to write the
launchReducer method, which transforms returned launch data into the shape that our schema expects. This approach decouples the structure of your schema from the structure of the various data sources that populate its fields.
First, let's recall what a
Launch object type looks like in our schema:
type Launch {id: ID!site: Stringmission: Missionrocket: RocketisBooked: Boolean!}
Now, let's write a
launchReducer method that transforms launch data from the REST API into this schema-defined shape. Copy the following code inside your
LaunchAPI class:
// class LaunchAPI... {launchReducer(launch) {return {id: launch.flight_number || 0,cursor: `${launch.launch_date_unix}`,site: launch.launch_site && launch.launch_site.site_name,mission: {name: launch.mission_name,missionPatchSmall: launch.links.mission_patch_small,missionPatchLarge: launch.links.mission_patch,},rocket: {id: launch.rocket.rocket_id,name: launch.rocket.rocket_name,type: launch.rocket.rocket_type,},};}
Notice that
launchReducer doesn't set a value for the
isBooked field in our schema. That's because the Space-X API doesn't know which trips a user has booked! That field will be populated by our other data source, which connects to a SQLite database.
Using a reducer like this enables the
getAllLaunches method to remain concise as our definition of a
Launch potentially changes and grows over time. It also helps with testing the
LaunchAPI class, which we'll cover later.
The
getLaunchById method
Our schema also supports fetching an individual launch by its ID. To support this, let's add two methods inside the
LaunchAPI class:
getLaunchById and
getLaunchesByIds:
// class LaunchAPI... {async getLaunchById({ launchId }) {const response = await this.get('launches', { flight_number: launchId });return this.launchReducer(response[0]);}getLaunchesByIds({ launchIds }) {return Promise.all(launchIds.map(launchId => this.getLaunchById({ launchId })),);}
The
getLaunchById method takes a launch's flight number and returns the data for the associated launch. The
getLaunchesByIds method returns the result of multiple calls to
getLaunchById.
Our
LaunchAPI class is complete! Next, let's connect a database to our server.
Connect a database
The SpaceX API is a read-only data source for fetching launch data. We also need a writable data source that allows us to store application data, such as user identities and seat reservations. To accomplish this, we'll connect to a SQLite database and use Sequelize for our ORM. Our
package.json file includes these dependencies, so they were installed with our
npm install call in Building a schema.
Because this section contains SQL-specific code that isn't necessary for understanding Apollo data sources, a
UserAPI data source is included in
src/datasources/user.js. Navigate to that file so we can cover the high-level concepts.
Building a custom data source
Apollo doesn't provide a canonical
DataSource subclass for SQL databases at this time. So, we've created a custom data source for our SQLite database by extending the generic
DataSource class.
The following core concepts of a
DataSource subclass are demonstrated in
src/datasources/user.js:
- The
initializemethod: Implement this method if you want to pass any configuration options to your subclass. The
UserAPIclass uses
initializeto access our API's
context.
this.context: A graph API's context is an object that's shared across every resolver in a GraphQL request. We'll cover resolvers in detail in the next section. Right now, all you need to know is that the context is useful for storing and sharing user information.
- Caching: Although the
RESTDataSourceclass provides a built-in cache, the generic
DataSourceclass does not. If you want to add caching functionality to your data source, you can configure an external backend or build your own.
Let's go over some of the methods in
src/datasources/user.js that we use to fetch and update data in our database. You'll want to refer to these in the next section:
findOrCreateUser({ email }): Finds or creates a user with a given
bookTrips({ launchIds }): Takes an object with an array of
launchIdsand books them for the logged-in user.
cancelTrip({ launchId }): Takes an object with a
launchIdand cancels that launch for the logged-in user.
getLaunchIdsByUser(): Returns all booked trips for the logged-in user.
isBookedOnLaunch({ launchId }): Determines whether the logged-in user has booked a trip on a particular launch.
Add data sources to Apollo Server
Now that we've built our two data sources, we need to add them to Apollo Server.
Pass a
dataSources option to the
ApolloServer constructor. This option is a function that returns an object containing newly instantiated data sources.
Navigate to
server/src/index.js and add the code highlighted below (or replace the entire file with the entire code block):
const { ApolloServer } = require("apollo-server");const typeDefs = require("./schema");const { createStore } = require("./utils");const LaunchAPI = require("./datasources/launch");const UserAPI = require("./datasources/user");const store = createStore();const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,dataSources: () => ({launchAPI: new LaunchAPI(),userAPI: new UserAPI({ store }),}),});server.listen().then(() => {console.log(`Server is running!Listening on port 4000Explore at https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox`);});
First, we import and call the
createStore function to set up our SQLite database. Then, we add the
dataSources function to the
ApolloServer constructor to connect instances of
LaunchAPI and
UserAPI to our graph. We also make sure to pass the database to the
UserAPI constructor.
If you use
this.context in a datasource, it's critical to create a new instance of that datasource in the
dataSources function, rather than sharing a single instance. Otherwise,
initialize might be called during the execution of asynchronous code for a particular user, replacing
this.context with the context of another user.
Now that we've hooked up our data sources to Apollo Server, it's time to move on to the next section and learn how to interact with our data sources from within our resolvers.