Updating data with the useMutation hook

Now that we've added multiple queries to our React app, let's add a mutation. The process is similar, with a few important differences.

type Mutation { bookTrips ( launchIds : [ ID ] ! ) : TripUpdateResponse ! cancelTrip ( launchId : ID ! ) : TripUpdateResponse ! login ( email : String ) : String }

We'll start by implementing the ability to log in. Notice that this mutation accepts a single variable, email .

Support user login

Note: For simplicity, our example application doesn't implement actual user accounts with password-based authentication. Instead, a user un-securely "logs in" by submitting their email address and receiving a corresponding session token from the server.

Define the mutation

To start, navigate to client/src/pages/login.tsx and replace its contents with the following:

TypeScript client/src/pages/login.tsx import React from "react" ; import { gql , useMutation } from "@apollo/client" ; import { LoginForm , Loading } from "../components" ; import * as LoginTypes from "./__generated__/Login" ; export const LOGIN_USER = gql ` mutation Login($email: String!) { login(email: $email) { id token } } ` ; Copy

Our LOGIN_USER definition looks just like our queries from the previous section, except it replaces the word query with mutation . We receive a User object in the response from login , which includes two fields that we'll use:

The user's id , which we'll use to fetch user-specific data in future queries

, which we'll use to fetch user-specific data in future queries A session token , which we'll use to "authenticate" future GraphQL operations

Apply the useMutation hook

We'll use Apollo Client's useMutation React Hook to execute our LOGIN_USER mutation. As with useQuery , the hook's result provides properties that help us populate and render our component throughout the mutation's execution.

Unlike useQuery , useMutation doesn't execute its operation as soon as its component renders. Instead, the hook returns a mutate function that we call to execute the mutation whenever we want (such as when the user submits a form).

Add the following to the bottom of login.tsx :

TypeScript client/src/pages/login.tsx export default function Login ( ) { const [ login , { loading , error } ] = useMutation < LoginTypes . Login , LoginTypes . LoginVariables > ( LOGIN_USER ) ; if ( loading ) return < Loading /> ; if ( error ) return < p > An error occurred </ p > ; return < LoginForm login = { login } /> ; } Copy

The first object in useMutation 's result tuple ( login ) is the mutate function we call to execute the mutation. We pass this function to our LoginForm component.

's result tuple ( ) is the mutate function we call to execute the mutation. We pass this function to our component. The second object in the tuple is similar to the result object returned by useQuery , including fields for the operation's loading and error states and the operation's result data .

Now whenever a user submits the login form, our login mutation is called. The user's token is stored in the in-memory cache, however we want that token to be available across multiple visits in the same browser. Let's tackle that next.

Persist the user's token and ID

In our call to useMutation , we can include an onCompleted callback. This enables us to interact with the mutation's result data as soon as it's available. We'll use this callback to persist the user's token and id .

Modify the useMutation call in login.tsx to match the following:

TypeScript client/src/pages/login.tsx const [ login , { loading , error } ] = useMutation < LoginTypes . Login , LoginTypes . LoginVariables > ( LOGIN_USER , { onCompleted ( { login } ) { if ( login ) { localStorage . setItem ( "token" , login . token as string ) ; localStorage . setItem ( "userId" , login . id as string ) ; } } , } ) ; Copy

Our onCompleted callback stores the user's unique ID and session token in localStorage , so we can load these values into the in-memory cache the next time the user visits our application. We'll add that functionality in the next lesson.

Add Authorization headers to all requests

Our client should provide the user's token with each GraphQL operation it sends to our server. This enables the server to verify that the user has permission to do what they're trying to do.

In index.tsx , let's modify the constructor of ApolloClient to define a default set of headers that are applied to every GraphQL request:

TypeScript client/src/index.tsx const client : ApolloClient < NormalizedCacheObject > = new ApolloClient ( { cache , uri : "http://localhost:4000/graphql" , headers : { authorization : localStorage . getItem ( "token" ) || "" , } , } ) ; Copy

Our server can ignore the token when resolving operations that don't require it (such as fetching the list of launches), so it's fine for our client to include the token in every request.

