Apollo provides a Visual Studio Code extension that includes loads of helpful features, such as syntax highlighting, GraphQL field suggestions via IntelliSense, and in-line performance estimates. See our documentation for details on configuring this extension.

Most of the VSCode extension's features are powered by Apollo Studio. To get the most out of the extension, make sure to first complete Connect to Apollo Studio.

Like Apollo Server, the VSCode extension uses the personal API key to communicate with Studio. You provide this API key by setting the value of the APOLLO_KEY environment variable.

Create a .env file in start/client by making a copy of start/client/.env.example . Then paste your API key into it like so:

.env APOLLO_KEY=PASTE_YOUR_KEY_HERE Copy

Our key is now stored under the environment variable APOLLO_KEY . Apollo VSCode uses this API key to fetch your server's schema from the Apollo schema registry.

Also in start/client , open the empty file called apollo.config.js . You use this file to configure the behavior of both the Apollo VSCode extension and the Apollo CLI.

Paste the snippet below into the file:

JavaScript apollo.config.js module . exports = { client : { name : "Space Explorer [web]" , service : "PASTE_YOUR_GRAPH_ID_HERE" , } , } ; Copy

Replace PASTE_YOUR_GRAPH_ID_HERE with the unique Graph ID of the graph you created in Studio in the previous chapter. You can find the Graph ID by clicking on the graph you'd like to use, navigating to Settings, then clicking on the This Graph tab.

That takes care of the VSCode extension! Now, let's dive into building our first client.