Updating data with the
useMutation hook
Now that we've added multiple queries to our React app, let's add a mutation. The process is similar, with a few important differences.
type Mutation {bookTrips(launchIds: [ID]!): TripUpdateResponse!cancelTrip(launchId: ID!): TripUpdateResponse!login(email: String): String # login token}
We'll start by implementing the ability to log in. Notice that this mutation accepts a single variable,
Support user login
Note: For simplicity, our example application doesn't implement actual user accounts with password-based authentication. Instead, a user un-securely "logs in" by submitting their email address and receiving a corresponding session token from the server.
Define the mutation
The code blocks below use TypeScript by default. You can use the dropdown menu above each code block to switch to JavaScript.
If you're using JavaScript, use
.js and
.jsx file extensions wherever
.ts and
.tsx appear.
To start, navigate to
src/pages/login.tsx and replace its contents with the following:
import React from 'react';import {gql, useMutation} from '@apollo/client';import {LoginForm, Loading} from '../components';import * as LoginTypes from './__generated__/Login';export const LOGIN_USER = gql`mutation Login($email: String!) {login(email: $email) {idtoken}}`;
Our
LOGIN_USER definition looks just like our queries from the previous section, except it replaces the word
query with
mutation. We receive a
User object in the response from
login, which includes two fields that we'll use:
- The user's
id, which we'll use to fetch user-specific data in future queries
- A session
token, which we'll use to "authenticate" future GraphQL operations
Apply the
useMutation hook
We'll use Apollo Client's
useMutation React Hook to execute our
LOGIN_USER mutation. As with
useQuery, the hook's result provides properties that help us populate and render our component throughout the mutation's execution.
Unlike
useQuery,
useMutation doesn't execute its operation as soon as its component renders. Instead, the hook returns a mutate function that we call to execute the mutation whenever we want (such as when the user submits a form).
Add the following to the bottom of
login.tsx:
export default function Login() {const [login, {loading, error}] = useMutation<LoginTypes.Login,LoginTypes.LoginVariables>(LOGIN_USER);if (loading) return <Loading />;if (error) return <p>An error occurred</p>;return <LoginForm login={login} />;}
- The first object in
useMutation's result tuple (
login) is the mutate function we call to execute the mutation. We pass this function to our
LoginFormcomponent.
- The second object in the tuple is similar to the result object returned by
useQuery, including fields for the operation's
loadingand
errorstates and the operation's result
data.
Now whenever a user submits the login form, our
login mutation is called. The user's
token is stored in the in-memory cache, however we want that token to be available across multiple visits in the same browser. Let's tackle that next.
Persist the user's token and ID
In our call to
useMutation, we can include an
onCompleted callback. This enables us to interact with the mutation's result data as soon as it's available. We'll use this callback to persist the user's
token and
id.
Modify the
useMutation call in
login.tsx to match the following:
const [login, {loading, error}] = useMutation<LoginTypes.Login,LoginTypes.LoginVariables>(LOGIN_USER, {onCompleted({login}) {if (login) {localStorage.setItem('token', login.token as string);localStorage.setItem('userId', login.id as string);}}});
Our
onCompleted callback stores the user's unique ID and session token in
localStorage, so we can load these values into the in-memory cache the next time the user visits our application. We'll add that functionality in the next lesson.
Task!
Add
Authorization headers to all requests
Our client should provide the user's token with each GraphQL operation it sends to our server. This enables the server to verify that the user has permission to do what they're trying to do.
In
index.tsx, let's modify the constructor of
ApolloClient to define a default set of
headers that are applied to every GraphQL request:
const client: ApolloClient<NormalizedCacheObject> = new ApolloClient({cache,uri: 'http://localhost:4000/graphql',headers: {authorization: localStorage.getItem('token') || ''}});
Our server can ignore the token when resolving operations that don't require it (such as fetching the list of launches), so it's fine for our client to include the token in every request.
Task!
Enable the login form
We're finished defining our
login mutation, but we don't yet display the form that enables a user to execute it. Because we're storing the user token locally, we'll use Apollo Client's local state APIs to power some of the form's logic in the next section.