How a GraphQL mutation modifies data
We've written all of the resolvers we need for schema fields that apply to query operations. Now, let's write resolvers for our schema's mutations. This process is nearly identical.
login
First, let's write a resolver for
Mutation.login, which enables a user to log in to our application. Add the following to your resolver map below the
Query field:
// Query: {// ...// },Mutation: {login: async (_, { email }, { dataSources }) => {const user = await dataSources.userAPI.findOrCreateUser({ email });if (user) {user.token = Buffer.from(email).toString('base64');return user;}},},
This resolver takes an
userAPI. We add a
token field to the object to represent the user's active session. In a later chapter, we'll learn how to persist this returned user data in our application client.
Authenticating logged-in users
The authentication method used in our example application is not at all secure and should not be used by production applications. However, you can apply the principles demonstrated below to a token-based authentication method that is secure.
The
User object returned by our
Mutation.login resolver includes a
token that clients can use to authenticate themselves to our server. Now, we need to add logic to our server to actually perform the authentication.
In
src/index.js, import the
isEmail function and pass a
context function to the constructor of
ApolloServer that matches the following:
const isEmail = require('isemail');const server = new ApolloServer({context: async ({req}) => {// simple auth check on every requestconst auth = (req.headers && req.headers.authorization) || '';const email = Buffer.from(auth, 'base64').toString('ascii');if (!isEmail.validate(email)) return {user: null};// find a user by their emailconst users = await store.users.findOrCreate({where: {email}});const user = (users && users[0]) || null;return {user: {...user.dataValues}};}// Additional constructor options});
The
context function defined above is called once for every GraphQL operation that clients send to our server. The return value of this function becomes the
context argument that's passed to every resolver that runs as part of that operation.
You might have noticed that
dataSources is nowhere to be found, even though we expect it to be part of the
context argument in our query resolvers. This is because although we defined
dataSources outside of
context, it is automatically included for each operation.
Here's what our
context function does:
- Obtain the value of the
Authorizationheader (if any) included in the incoming request.
- Decode the value of the
Authorizationheader.
- If the decoded value resembles an email address, obtain user details for that email address from the database and return an object that includes those details in the
userfield.
By creating this
context object at the beginning of each operation's execution, all of our resolvers can access the details for the logged-in user and perform actions specifically for that user.
bookTrips and
cancelTrip
Now back in
resolvers.js, let's add resolvers for
bookTrips and
cancelTrip to the
Mutation object:
//Mutation: {// login: ...bookTrips: async (_, { launchIds }, { dataSources }) => {const results = await dataSources.userAPI.bookTrips({ launchIds });const launches = await dataSources.launchAPI.getLaunchesByIds({launchIds,});return {success: results && results.length === launchIds.length,message:results.length === launchIds.length? 'trips booked successfully': `the following launches couldn't be booked: ${launchIds.filter(id => !results.includes(id),)}`,launches,};},cancelTrip: async (_, { launchId }, { dataSources }) => {const result = await dataSources.userAPI.cancelTrip({ launchId });if (!result)return {success: false,message: 'failed to cancel trip',};const launch = await dataSources.launchAPI.getLaunchById({ launchId });return {success: true,message: 'trip cancelled',launches: [launch],};},
To match our schema, these two resolvers both return an object that conforms to the structure of the
TripUpdateResponse type. This type's fields include a
success indicator, a status
message, and an array of
launches that the mutation either booked or canceled.
The
bookTrips resolver needs to account for the possibility of a partial success, where some launches are booked successfully and others fail. The code above indicates a partial success in the
message field.
Run test mutations
We're ready to test out our mutations! Return to Apollo Sandbox.
Obtain a login token
GraphQL mutations are structured exactly like queries, except they use the
mutation keyword. Paste the mutation below and run it:
mutation LoginUser {login(email: "daisy@apollographql.com") {token}}
The server will respond like this:
"data": {"login": {"token": "ZGFpc3lAYXBvbGxvZ3JhcGhxbC5jb20="}}
The value of the
token field is our login token (which is just the Base64 encoding of the email address we provided). We'll use this value in the next mutation.
Book trips
Let's try booking some trips. Only authenticated users are allowed to book trips, so we'll include our login token in our request.
First, paste the mutation below into your tool's query editor:
mutation BookTrips {bookTrips(launchIds: [67, 68, 69]) {successmessagelaunches {id}}}
Next, paste the following values into the tool's Headers tab (a separate text area in the panel below the query editor). We've provided both the
header key and
value to copy in:
authorization
'ZGFpc3lAYXBvbGxvZ3JhcGhxbC5jb20='
Run the mutation. You should see a success message, along with the
ids of the trips we just booked.
Task!
Running mutations manually like this is a helpful way to test out our API, but a real-world graph needs additional tooling to make sure it grows and changes safely. In the next section, we'll connect our server to Apollo Studio to activate that tooling.