📄 Adding a new track page
We have our server set up and we know the query we need to make. Now let's see how this fits into our user flow by creating the boilerplate for our Track page.
Let's create a new file in the
client/src/pages folder. We'll call it
track.js.
We import
React at the top, then
gql and
useQuery from
@apollo/client, and lastly, our
Layout and
QueryResult components.
import React from "react";import { gql, useQuery } from "@apollo/client";import { Layout, QueryResult } from "../components";
Now let's build the skeleton of the Track page.
We'll declare a functional component that takes a
trackId destructured from the
props input.
This prop will be coming as a parameter from the route, or the browser's URL, which we'll set up later.
For now, let's return the layout of the page. Make sure to export the component below.
const Track = ({ trackId }) => {return <Layout></Layout>;};export default Track;
We have an empty Track page, great. But how do we access that page? We'll need to add a new route in our index page.
🛣 Adding a new route
Staying in the same
pages folder, let's open up the
index.js file. At the top, let's import our
Track component.
import Track from "./track";
Inside the
Router component, below
Tracks, we can add our
Track component and set its path prop to
/track/:trackId.
<Track path="/track/:trackId" />
You can learn more about how this routing works in the Reach Router docs. For now, we know that if we go to this path, or URL, in our browser, and give it a trackId like
c_0 for example, it will display the Track page.
The
index.js file in
client/src/pages should now look like this:
<Router primary={false} component={Fragment}><Tracks path="/" /><Track path="/track/:trackId" /></Router>
Let's check to see if this new route works.
First let's start up our client app. Open up a new terminal, since we want to keep our server running, then navigate to the client folder with
cd client. Run
npm start.
This should open up a page in the browser to localhost:3000 to show the homepage. Let's navigate to the new route we just added: localhost:3000/track/c_0. We should see a blank page layout! We'll start to fill this in with the data we retrieve from the query.
💻 Setting up our client's query
Open up the
track.js file again in
client/src/pages.
Let's build our track query. We'll call it
GET_TRACK all caps, and use the
gql template literal.
export const GET_TRACK = gql`// our query goes here`;
And now we could either build our query by hand, or, because we already did the job in Sandbox, let's head back there, copy the query in our Operation panel and paste it in our
GET_TRACK variable just between the backticks in the
gql tag.
query GetTrack($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsmodules {idtitlelength}description}}
$trackId variable?
Drag items from this box to the blanks above
useQuery
gql
useState
useApolloClient
graphql
With our query all set, we're now ready to wield our
useQuery hook in the next lesson.
