🪝 Setting up the useQuery hook

To make a call from our client to the GraphQL server, as you'll remember from Lift-off I, we need to make use of ApolloClient 's useQuery hook.

We'll be using this hook inside the Track component. Open up the track.js file in the client/src/pages folder.

Before the return line, we can declare our usual loading , error and data object that we'll receive from our useQuery hook.

const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( ) ; Copy

We pass the GET_TRACK query as the hook's first argument, and now the big difference from our previous query is the addition of a second argument - an options object.

This object will hold a variables key, note variables, with an "S" because it can have multiple variables. This variables key takes an object as a value, and here is where we'll pass our trackId .

const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( GET_TRACK , { variables : { trackId } , } ) ; Copy

📑 Filling up the track page

We can now start to add more to our blank Track page by adding more components inside the Layout . Similar to the homepage, we'll use the pre-built QueryResult component to handle any errors and display the loading state properly.

Add the following in the return line of the Layout component:

< QueryResult error = { error } loading = { loading } data = { data } > { } </ QueryResult > Copy

When the query is finished loading and there are no errors, the QueryResult component will render its children, passing them the data they need.

We have conveniently provided a TrackDetail component, ready to use to display that data. It's located in the client/src/components folder, so feel free to take a minute to look at it and see how the UI elements are organized if you're curious.

Let's import the TrackDetail component at the top of our track.js file.

import TrackDetail from "../components/track-detail" ; Copy

Now inside QueryResult , we can render the TrackDetail component and set the track prop to data?.track , using optional chaining here since the data won't be available until the query is finished loading.

< TrackDetail track = { data ?. track } /> Copy

And we're good for the track page! Here's what the track.js file should look like after all our changes:

client/src/pages/track.js import React from "react" ; import { useQuery , gql } from "@apollo/client" ; import { Layout , QueryResult } from "../components" ; import TrackDetail from "../components/track-detail" ; export const GET_TRACK = gql ` query GetTrack($trackId: ID!) { track(id: $trackId) { id title author { id name photo } thumbnail length modulesCount numberOfViews modules { id title length } description } } ` ; const Track = ( { trackId } ) => { const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( GET_TRACK , { variables : { trackId } , } ) ; return ( < Layout > < QueryResult error = { error } loading = { loading } data = { data } > < TrackDetail track = { data ?. track } /> </ QueryResult > </ Layout > ) ; } ; export default Track ; Copy

💻 Browser check!

If we navigate back to the browser to localhost:3000/track/c_0, we should see the track page with all its details showing up! We see the nice large thumbnail of our space kitties, the title, track details, author, module details, and description below! If we change the URL to show different track IDs, such as c_1 or c_2 , the page updates with the correct data.

Great, we're on the right track! 🥁

