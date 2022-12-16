Learn how to use query variables and arguments to query for one single track.
Lift-off III: Arguments is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.
How to use the
parent and
args parameters in resolver functions
Use arguments in the schema
Use resolver chains to resolve data
Send queries including query variables using Apollo Client 3
Raph Terrier and Michelle Mabuyo
If you take multiple versions of the same course, your progress for each version is saved separately.
|Version
|Last updated
|Changes
|Current versionRecommended
|Mar 15, 2023
|Start version
|v1
|Dec 16, 2022
|Start version