✍️ Updating our schema

To add a mutation, let's go to our schema in our server/src folder, in the schema.js file.

We'll start with the type keyword, then Mutation , followed by curly braces.

type Mutation { } Copy

We want to increment the number of views for a track, so we'll call this mutation incrementTrackViews . This mutation needs to know which track to update, so we'll open up parentheses, and inside, we add an argument called id . This argument's type is ID , and it's required, so we'll add an exclamation point ( ! ) at the end.

incrementTrackViews ( id : ID ! ) Copy

We need a return type for this mutation. We could return a single Track because that's what this mutation updates, but as we saw in the previous lesson, there's a better approach.

Let's create a new type for our mutation response. Following convention, we'll combine the name of our mutation ( IncrementTrackViews ) with Response .

type IncrementTrackViewsResponse { } Copy

This type will have the three fields we mentioned earlier:

code (a non-nullable Int )

(a non-nullable ) success (a non-nullable Boolean )

(a non-nullable ) and message (a non-nullable String )

Finally, we'll add the objects that were modified. In our case, we only had one: track of type Track . Note that track can be null , because our mutation might fail.

Let's also add comments for each of these fields so that it makes our GraphQL API documentation more useful.

" Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " Newly updated track after a successful mutation " track : Track Copy

In the mutation response type ( IncrementTrackViewsResponse ), why is the modified object's return type nullable ( track: Track )? Every response type is required to have at least one nullable field The mutation might encounter errors that prevent a Track from being modified Only scalar schema fields can be nullable It should actually be non-nullable and we made a mistake Submit

Lastly, we can set the return type of our mutation to this new IncrementTrackViewsResponse type, and make it non-nullable. Here's what the incrementTrackViews mutation should look like now:

server/src/schema.js type Mutation { incrementTrackViews ( id : ID ! ) : IncrementTrackViewsResponse ! } Copy

Code Challenge! Add a mutation to this existing schema. The mutation should assign a spaceship to a specific mission. It should be called assignSpaceship . It takes in two required arguments: a spaceshipId of type ID! , and a missionId of type ID! . It should return a non-nullable type AssignSpaceshipResponse . This return type should return the three informational properties discussed above, as well as nullable spaceship and mission fields with corresponding return types.