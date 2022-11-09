Odyssey

Lift-off IV: Mutations v1

Learn how to use GraphQL mutations with Apollo Server and Apollo Client.

Apollo lunar rover
Graph Developer - Associate badge

Lift-off IV: Mutations is a certifying course

By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.

  • Updated Nov 09, 2022
  • 9 lessons

  • Add mutations to a schema

  • Learn best practices for mutation responses

  • Write resolvers to handle both successful responses and errors

  • Send mutations using Apollo Client 3

  • JavaScript
  • React

Michelle Mabuyo, Raph Terrier, and Jonny Gaston

  • videos (22 min total)
  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions
  • fill in the blank activities
  • code challenges

If you take multiple versions of the same course, your progress for each version is saved separately.

Current versionRecommendedMar 15, 2023

  • Apollo Server 4

  • React Router

v1Nov 09, 2022

  • Apollo Server 3

  • Reach Router

