♻️ Schema evolution

Our app, along with our schema, is intended to evolve over time as we add new features and improve our codebase. To support this healthy schema evolution, we can use the Apollo schema registry.

🤔 What is the schema registry?

At its core, the schema registry is a version control system for our schema. It stores our schema's change history, tracking the types and fields that were added, modified, and removed. The registry powers almost every Apollo feature.

Similar to how we commit and push changes to our codebase to a Git repository, we should push every new version of our schema to the registry. Apollo Server can do that for us automatically on startup, or we can include it as a step in our CI/CD process.

In which ways the Apollo schema registry is comparable to a Git version control system? It tracks what has been added, modified, or removed It stores the history of changes Each version requires a commit message New versions should be pushed to the registry

Thanks to the schema registry, we can track variants of the same graph that are deployed in different environments, such as staging and production. We can run schema checks to detect when a potential change might break one of our clients. We can also use the Explorer on a production graph without relying on introspection, so our graph's structure is kept private from unauthorized clients.

As our graph grows, multiple teams might even want to break parts of it into separate subgraphs that they manage independently. The schema registry can take care of tracking all those subgraphs, enabling Apollo to surface potential conflicts between them, and even powering schema composition with Apollo managed federation!

Note: Want to learn more? When you're done with this course, check out our Voyage series, which goes into more detail about Apollo Federation.

Which of these features are powered by the schema registry? Tracking variants of the same graph in different environments Querying a production graph without relying on introspection Avoiding breaking changes in federated graphs Hosting a GraphQL server