💻 Deploying the client app

Our server is now running in production, but we're not done yet. Let's not forget about our client app, that's what the catstronauts-in-training are going to use!

The steps to get our client application up and running on Railway are similar to what we previously did for the server. We'll connect our GitHub repo to Railway, and then deploy.

Before we go ahead, we need to change a property in our client code.

👩🏽‍💻 Updating the client code

Let's go to our client repo this time. Open up the src folder, and the index.js file. Here, we previously initialized our Apollo Client with properties such as the uri and cache .

Right now, our uri property is set to localhost:4000 . Now that our server is on Railway, we can change this value to that production uri.

const client = new ApolloClient ( { uri : "https://odyssey-lift-off-part5-server-production.up.railway.app/" , cache : new InMemoryCache ( ) , } ) ; Copy

That's the only change we need to make. With that, let's save and commit our changes, and push those changes to our main branch on GitHub.

Task! I committed my changes and pushed them up to my client GitHub repo.

📋 Deploying on Railway

Back over to our Railway project, we'll click the New button and select the GitHub Repo option.

This time, we want to connect our client app repository.

We don't need to set any environment variables for this app. Instead, we can go right to the Settings tab and click Generate Domain.

Let's check out the generated URL and there it is! We can see our app with its homepage of tracks, click on a track and see its details and the number of views updating!

Houston, we have lift-off! 🚀🐱🧑‍🚀

Task! My client app is running in production!