📝 Let's register our schema!

The first step of getting our app into production is registering our schema with Apollo.

Let's go to Apollo Studio in the browser. You'll need an Apollo account set up with an organization.

In previous courses, we've only worked with development graphs, which are graphs that are only visible to you. This helped us easily prototype and iterate on our schema changes. To register a schema deployed in production, we need to create a deployed graph, which integrates with the schema registry. A deployed graph is visible to all members of your organization.

Graphs! In Apollo,are graphs that help prototype schema changes quickly, and are visible to. On the other hand,are visible to, and are used for schemas deployed in production. Drag items from the box to the blanks above deployed graphs only you the whole organization the whole world development graphs destructible graphs Submit

📈 Creating a deployed graph

Let's click on New Graph. Give it a title, select Deployed as the graph type, then click Next.

From here, we have a few ways to register our schema, but we'll focus on the first option: Apollo Server. This method uses a protocol called schema reporting, where our GraphQL server automatically registers its latest schema every time it starts up! To enable this, we need to set up the four environment variables shown on the page:

APOLLO_KEY=service:xxxxx APOLLO_GRAPH_ID=xxxxxx APOLLO_GRAPH_VARIANT=current APOLLO_SCHEMA_REPORTING=true Copy

How does Apollo Server automatically register its schema in production? By providing identifiers via environment variables Using the schema reporting protocol Using introspection Submit