{ "data" : { "hostListings" : [ { "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "costPerNight" : 120 , "description" : "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers." , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644350721/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-01.png" , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "locationType" : "CAMPSITE" } , { "title" : "Cozy yurt in Mraza" , "costPerNight" : 592 , "description" : "Thiz cozy yurt has an aerodyne hull and efficient sublight engines. It is equipped with an advanced sensor system and defensive force shield. Meteor showers are quite common, please rest assured that our Kevlar-level shields will keep you safe from any space debris. Mraza suns are known to have high levels of UV hyper radiation, which we counteract with the yurt's UV protection shield." , "photoThumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644350839/odyssey/federation-course2/illustrations/listings-02.png" , "numOfBeds" : 1 , "locationType" : "ROOM" } , ] } }