Side Quest: Authentication & Authorization

We'll look at an example of how to implement authentication and authorization in a GraphQL server. We'll use the HTTP Authorization request header to log in users, and we'll use field-level authorization to control user permissions to parts of the schema.

Details

  • Updated Nov 08, 2022
  • 4 lessons

What you'll learn

  • What is authentication and authorization

  • Send user authentication credentials using HTTP headers

  • Use the context option in Apollo Server 3 to pass credentials to resolvers

  • Use field-level authorization in a GraphQL API

Prerequisites

  • JavaScript
  • Odyssey Lift-off series (or comfortable with the basics of Apollo Server)

Instructors

Michelle Mabuyo and Megan Sullivan

Lesson List

  • Introduction
  • Authentication: Identifying users
  • Authorization: Checking permissions
  • Auth in Apollo Studio

This tutorial includes

  • tasks
  • fill in the blank activities
  • multiple choice questions

