Overview

Welcome to this Odyssey side quest! 🚀 Side quests are shorter courses that briefly introduce a single topic. By completing side quests, you can quickly add new GraphQL techniques to your developer toolbelt, helping you become the best graph developer you can be!

Note: Unlike Odyssey courses, side quests are more of a case study, showing examples of how certain topics apply in a particular codebase. A repo with the demo app is included, in case you want to dig into the code more on your own.

This side quest showcases one example of how to add authentication and authorization to a GraphQL server.

Many applications require some form of user accounts and logins. With authentication and authorization (sometimes called "auth", for short), graph developers can restrict access to parts of the GraphQL API, so that only certain users can do certain things.

Note: This side quest only covers how to implement authentication on the server. For more information on how to set up authentication on the client, see the Apollo Client docs on authentication.

Prerequisites

Before completing this side quest, you should already be comfortable with the concepts in the Lift-off series, including:

Using Apollo Server to create a GraphQL backend

Using Apollo Client to connect a frontend app to a GraphQL server

Using Apollo Studio to query a locally running GraphQL server

You should also be comfortable using the command line to navigate between directories, run commands, and use basic Git operations.

Introducing Airlock

In this side quest, we'll be looking at a demo application called Airlock, a website that helps you browse and book intergalactic travel plans.

Using Airlock, guests can find listings that meet their dates of choice and the number of beds they'll need. They can learn what each place is all about and what amenities it offers, and if they're interested, they can book their stay in one click (provided they have enough space credits in their wallet, of course)!

Hosts can also rent out their own space suites with Airlock too! They can add their listings to the platform with all the necessary details and manage their bookings. After each stay, guests and hosts can leave honest ratings and reviews about each other.

Why do we need auth?

Airlock has two types of users: hosts and guests. Each type of user can perform different kinds of actions.

When logged in as a host, you can:

create listings

manage bookings for your listings

write reviews about guests

When logged in as a guest, you can:

book places to stay

write reviews about the location and the host

manage your space credits

Currently, guest users are not allowed to create listings, and host users are not allowed to book places to stay.

With these business rules, our Airlock GraphQL API needs to control which users can see and interact with certain fields in the graph. This is where authentication and authorization come in.

Authentication is determining whether a given user is logged in, and subsequently determining which user someone is. (They are who they say they are.)

is determining whether a given user is logged in, and subsequently determining which user someone is. (They are who they say they are.) Authorization is determining what a given user has permission to do or see. (They're allowed to do what they're trying to do.)

In this side quest, we'll see how Airlock handles both authentication and authorization. Let's start by setting up the Airlock codebase.

Setting up the Airlock codebase

To get started with Airlock, you can download the codebase by opening a new terminal window and running the command below:

git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/side-quest-auth Copy

Backend servers

The code for the Airlock backend can be found in the server directory. This includes a GraphQL server, as well as separate Express servers for each backend REST API (found in the server/services directory).

To start the GraphQL server, open a new terminal window and run the following commands:

cd server npm install npm start Copy

To start the backend services that Airlock uses to fetch data, open another new terminal window and run the following commands:

cd server npm run launch Copy

Once you've started both the GraphQL server and the backend services, you should be able to query the Airlock backend by opening http://localhost:4000 in Apollo Studio Sandbox.

Try out a test query! GraphQL query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { title description numOfBeds } } Copy

Frontend client

The frontend code for Airlock can be found in the client directory.

To start the frontend client, open another new terminal window, and run the following commands:

cd client npm install npm start Copy

You can access the Airlock website in a browser at http://localhost:3000.

Key takeaways

Authentication is determining whether a given user is logged in, and subsequently determining which user someone is.

is determining whether a given user is logged in, and subsequently determining which user someone is. Authorization is determining what a given user has permission to do or see.

Up next

Now that you've got Airlock up and running on your computer, it's time to dive into auth!