Curious about how the Railway deploy is configured?

Railway takes care of all the steps for us, but we did change one thing: the start script. The start script for this particular Railway template is set to the following:

npm i serve && serve -s build

This overrides the start script set in our codebase ( react-scripts start ) and tells Railway to instead use the serve npm package to serve up the static files in our production build folder.

If we didn't do this, we'd run into JavaScript memory heap limits!

You can see this script in action if you head to your Railway app's Settings and scroll down to Service -> Deploy -> Start command.