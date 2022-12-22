course
Learn how to modularize your GraphQL backend using Apollo Federation.
Voyage I: Federation from Day One is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Professional certification.
The architecture of a supergraph (subgraphs and the router) and Apollo Federation 2
Create and publish subgraph schemas
Use the Rover CLI to interact with your supergraph
Configure Apollo Router
Create entities
Use entities between subgraphs
Liz Hennessy, Megan Sullivan, and Michelle Mabuyo