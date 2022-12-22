Odyssey

Voyage I: Federation from Day One

Learn how to modularize your GraphQL backend using Apollo Federation.

Graph Developer - Professional badge

Voyage I: Federation from Day One is a certifying course

By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Professional certification.

Details

  • Updated Dec 22, 2022
  • 14 lessons

What you'll learn

  • The architecture of a supergraph (subgraphs and the router) and Apollo Federation 2

  • Create and publish subgraph schemas

  • Use the Rover CLI to interact with your supergraph

  • Configure Apollo Router

  • Create entities

  • Use entities between subgraphs

Prerequisites

  • JavaScript

Instructors

Liz Hennessy, Megan Sullivan, and Michelle Mabuyo

Lesson List

This tutorial includes

  • videos (66 min total)
  • multiple choice questions
  • tasks
  • fill in the blank activities
  • code challenges

