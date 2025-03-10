Deploying an Apollo app with Railway

side quest
We'll explore how to launch our Catstronauts app — which we created in the Lift-off series — to production using Railway.
How to use Railway to deploy a client and server
Michelle Mabuyo, Raph Terrier, and Liz Hennessy
Get started with Apollo's GraphQL API development platform. Analyze graph metrics, improve the client experience and enable a smooth GraphQL development experience.
Launch API changes with confidence using the GraphOS schema registry, schema checks and graph insights.
Update data with GraphQL mutations