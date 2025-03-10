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Deploying an Apollo app with Railway

We'll explore how to launch our Catstronauts app — which we created in the Lift-off series — to production using Railway.

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Details

  • Updated Mar 10, 2025
  • 3 lessons

What you'll learn

  • How to use Railway to deploy a client and server

Prerequisites

  • JavaScript
  • Odyssey Lift-off series (or comfortable with the basics of Apollo Server)

Instructors

Michelle Mabuyo, Raph Terrier, and Liz Hennessy

Lesson List

  • Overview & Setup
  • Deploying Apollo Server
  • Deploying Apollo Client

This tutorial includes

  • tasks
  • code challenges
  • multiple choice questions

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