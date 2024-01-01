Unions and interfaces are abstract GraphQL types that enable a schema field to return one of multiple object types.

Union type

When you define a union type, you declare which object types are included in the union:

GraphQL copy 1 union Media = Book | Movie

A field can have a union (or a list of that union) as its return type. In this case, it can return any object type that's included in the union:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 allMedia : [ Media ] # This list can include both Book and Movie objects 3 }

All of a union's included types must be object types (not scalars, input types, etc.). Included types do not need to share any fields.

Example

The following schema defines a SearchResult union type that can return either a Book or an Author :

GraphQL copy 1 union SearchResult = Book | Author 2 3 type Book { 4 title : String ! 5 } 6 7 type Author { 8 name : String ! 9 } 10 11 type Query { 12 search ( contains : String ): [ SearchResult ! ] 13 }

The SearchResult union enables Query.search to return a list that includes both Book s and Author s.

Querying a union

GraphQL clients don't know which object type a field will return if the field's return type is a union. To account for this, a query can include the sub fields of multiple possible types.

Here's a valid query for the schema above:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetSearchResults { 2 search ( contains : "Shakespeare" ) { 3 # Querying for __typename is almost always recommended, 4 # but it's even more important when querying a field that 5 # might return one of multiple types. 6 __typename 7 ... on Book { 8 title 9 } 10 ... on Author { 11 name 12 } 13 } 14 }

This query uses inline fragments to fetch a Result 's title (if it's a Book ) or its name (if it's an Author ). The web client can be informed about this polymorphic relationship by passing the possibleTypes option .

Here's a valid result for the above query:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "search" : [ 4 { 5 "__typename" : "Book" , 6 "title" : "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare" 7 }, 8 { 9 "__typename" : "Author" , 10 "name" : "William Shakespeare" 11 } 12 ] 13 } 14 }

Resolving a union

Before reading this section, learn about resolvers .

To fully resolve a union, Apollo Server needs to specify which of the union's types is being returned. To achieve this, you define a __resolveType function for the union in your resolver map.

The __resolveType function is responsible for determining an object's corresponding GraphQL type and returning the name of that type as a string. It can use any logic to do so, such as:

Checking for the presence or absence of fields that are unique to a particular type in the union

Using instanceof , if the JavaScript object's type is related to its GraphQL object type

Here's a basic __resolveType function for the SearchResult union defined above:

TypeScript copy 1 const resolvers = { 2 SearchResult : { 3 __resolveType ( obj , contextValue , info ){ 4 // Only Author has a name field 5 if ( obj . name ){ 6 return 'Author' ; 7 } 8 // Only Book has a title field 9 if ( obj . title ){ 10 return 'Book' ; 11 } 12 return null ; // GraphQLError is thrown 13 }, 14 }, 15 Query : { 16 search : () => { ... } 17 }, 18 }; 19 20 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 21 typeDefs , 22 resolvers , 23 }); 24 25 const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server ); 26 27 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at: ${ url } ` );

If a __resolveType function returns any value that isn't the name of a valid type, the associated operation produces a GraphQL error.

Interface type

An interface specifies a set of fields that multiple object types can include:

GraphQL copy 1 interface Book { 2 title : String ! 3 author : Author ! 4 }

If an object type implements an interface, it must include all of that interface's fields:

GraphQL copy 1 type Textbook implements Book { 2 title : String ! # Must be present 3 author : Author ! # Must be present 4 courses : [ Course ! ] ! 5 }

A field can have an interface (or a list of that interface) as its return type. In this case, it can return any object type that implements that interface:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 books : [ Book ! ] ! # Can include Textbook objects 3 }

Example

The following schema defines a Book interface, along with two object types that implement it:

GraphQL copy 1 interface Book { 2 title : String ! 3 author : Author ! 4 } 5 6 type Textbook implements Book { 7 title : String ! 8 author : Author ! 9 courses : [ Course ! ] ! 10 } 11 12 type ColoringBook implements Book { 13 title : String ! 14 author : Author ! 15 colors : [ String ! ] ! 16 } 17 18 type Query { 19 books : [ Book ! ] ! 20 }

In this schema, Query.books returns a list that can include both Textbook s and ColoringBook s.

Querying an interface

If a field's return type is an interface, clients can query that field for any sub fields included in the interface:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBooks { 2 books { 3 title 4 author 5 } 6 }

Clients can also query for sub fields that aren't included in the interface:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBooks { 2 books { 3 # Querying for __typename is almost always recommended, 4 # but it's even more important when querying a field that 5 # might return one of multiple types. 6 __typename 7 title 8 ... on Textbook { 9 courses { 10 # Only present in Textbook 11 name 12 } 13 } 14 ... on ColoringBook { 15 colors # Only present in ColoringBook 16 } 17 } 18 }

This query uses inline fragments to fetch a Book 's courses (if it's a Textbook ) or its colors (if it's a ColoringBook ). The web client can be informed about this polymorphic relationship by passing the possibleTypes option .

Here's a valid result for the above query:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "books" : [ 4 { 5 "__typename" : "Textbook" , 6 "title" : "Wheelock's Latin" , 7 "courses" : [ 8 { 9 "name" : "Latin I" 10 } 11 ] 12 }, 13 { 14 "__typename" : "ColoringBook" , 15 "title" : "Oops All Water" , 16 "colors" : [ "Blue" ] 17 } 18 ] 19 } 20 }

Resolving an interface

Before reading this section, learn about resolvers .

As with union types , Apollo Server requires interfaces to define a __resolveType function to determine which implementing object type is being returned.

Here's an example __resolveType function for the Book interface defined above: