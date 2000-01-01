If your graph isn't running from the previous lesson, you can start it up manually by running the rover dev command that matches your local environment in the terminal.

Linux / MacOS APOLLO_KEY=<YOUR_APOLLO_KEY> \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=<YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Copy

Windows PowerShell $env:APOLLO_KEY="<YOUR_APOLLO_KEY>"; ` $env:APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF>"; ` rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Copy

Note that you'll have your own graph credentials substituted in.

Need a new APOLLO_KEY ?

If you lost your APOLLO_KEY value, you can generate a new API key for the graph. To do this, head to GraphOS Studio, click into your graph, and select the gear icon for Settings in the left-hand menu.

Next, click into the This graph tab. You'll see a menu item called API Keys. To generate a new key, click the Create new key button. Copy the value, and you're all set!

Need your APOLLO_GRAPH_REF ?