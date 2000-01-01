First, check the Rover version by running:

rover --version Copy

The version needs to be at least 0.31.0 . If you need to update Rover, check the official documentation.

Error: Not connected to GraphOS.

You need valid graph credentials for the rover dev command ( APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF ). The command should look like this:

Linux / MacOS APOLLO_KEY=<YOUR_APOLLO_KEY> \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=<YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Copy

Windows PowerShell $env:APOLLO_KEY="<YOUR_APOLLO_KEY>"; ` $env:APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF>"; ` rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Copy

Need a new APOLLO_KEY ?

If you lost the APOLLO_KEY , generate a new API key for the graph. Go to GraphOS Studio, click into the graph, and select the gear icon for Settings.

Next, click into the This graph tab. You'll see a menu item called API Keys. To generate a new key, click the Create new key button. Copy the value, and you're all set!

Error: License not found.

You need an Apollo account with a Free or Enterprise plan to use Connectors. Verify your organization's plan by navigating to GraphOS Studio, clicking on Settings, then selecting the Billing tab.

You may also be using the incorrect value for the APOLLO_KEY variable. Follow the instructions above for "Need a new APOLLO_KEY ?" to generate a new one.