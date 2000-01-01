Let's prepare our development environment so we can dive into hands-on practice with batching in Connectors.
In this lesson, we will:
Verify our Apollo GraphOS account
Set up our code environment
Install and authenticate Rover
Start a local project
What we're building
Meet our course project: Airlock.
Airlock is an intergalactic travel booking app, where we can find a cool place to stay in the wide open universe!
https://odyssey-airlock.netlify.app/
For this course, we'll focus on one slice of Airlock: its featured listings.
We've already set up a minimal schema connected to a simple REST API using Apollo Connectors. With a couple of endpoints, we can explore these featured listings and their details, like the number of beds, cost, and location.
If you've already installed Rover before, you'll get a message asking if you'd like to overwrite the existing installation. Type y and hit enter to continue.
Verify that the installation completed successfully:
rover --version
To complete this course, your Rover version should be at least on 0.33.0.
Next, let's make sure we're authenticated to Rover. Run the rover config auth command in your terminal.
rover config auth
Rover will ask you for a personal API key to finish authenticating. Let's head over to GraphOS Studio in the browser to retrieve that key.
If you have a brand new organization, you'll see instructions for installing and authenticating Rover. On the second step, click Generate API key. We'll give this key any name (for example, dev), click Create, then copy the key.
studio.apollographql.com
For users with existing graphs: Click on your avatar on the top right and select Personal Settings. Under the API Keys tab, hit Create new key, give this key any name (for example, dev), click Create, then copy the key.
studio.apollographql.com
Back in the terminal, paste the key and press Enter to authenticate Rover.
3) Start a local project
We're ready to start a local project using rover init. The init command launches a wizard to create a project template.
In a terminal, create an empty directory for the project.
Run the command:
rover init
Walking through the wizard prompts, select the answers below to create a project with Connectors.
Prompt
Selection
Select option
Create a new graph
Select organization
Select the GraphOS organization to create the graph in
Select use case
Start a graph with one or more REST APIs
Name your graph
Enter a name for the graph, e.g., Odyssey Airlock
Confirm or modify your graph ID
Confirm or modify the generated graph ID.
Lastly, hit Y to let Rover create the project. After a few moments, we'll see an outline of the created files, graph credentials, and the command to spin up the project.
Copy the command in the terminal that matches your local environment and run it. Note that you'll have your own graph credentials substituted in:
