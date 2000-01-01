2. Project setup
Overview

Let's prepare our development environment so we can dive into hands-on practice with batching in Connectors.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Verify our account
  • Set up our code environment
  • Install and authenticate
  • Start a local project

What we're building

Meet our course project: Airlock.

Airlock is an intergalactic travel booking app, where we can find a cool place to stay in the wide open universe!

https://odyssey-airlock.netlify.app/

Mockup of Airlock

For this course, we'll focus on one slice of Airlock: its featured listings.

We've already set up a minimal schema connected to a simple REST API using . With a couple of endpoints, we can explore these featured listings and their details, like the number of beds, cost, and location.

You can find the REST API here: https://airlock-listings.demo-api.apollo.dev/

Option 1: Use an existing project

If you've already completed the project setup lesson in the "GraphQL meets REST with Apollo Connectors" course, you can reuse that project.

Open the listings.graphql schema and replace its contents with the schema below.

Then, continue to the next lesson.

Option 2: Create a new project

If you don't have an existing project or want to start fresh, follow the steps below.

Project setup

1) Verify your Apollo GraphOS account

2) Install and authenticate Rover

You'll need at least 0.33.0 installed.

3) Start a local project

4) Set up your code environment

5) Updating the schema with listings

Key takeaways

  • To get started with , you need an Apollo account.
  • To start up a local for our API, we'll need to provide with our credentials.

Up next

We saw a glimpse of the N+1 problem earlier, but now we're ready to dive into the full details! Let's jump in.

