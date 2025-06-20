Odyssey

Batching with Apollo Connectors

Improve your graph's performance with batching using Apollo Connectors

Space connector

Details

  • Updated Jun 20, 2025
  • 5 lessons

What you'll learn

  • What the N+1 problem is and how it impacts performance

  • Common patterns for batch REST endpoints

  • How to configure query parameters in Connectors

  • Use the $batch variable

  • Investigate and compare requests in the Connectors Debugger

Prerequisites

  • Basic knowledge of Apollo Connectors

Instructor

Michelle Mabuyo

Lesson List

  • The N+1 problem
  • Project setup
  • N+1 requests in action
  • Batch REST endpoints
  • Using $batch

This tutorial includes

    Currently in
    beta

  • multiple choice questions
  • tasks

