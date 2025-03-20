Odyssey

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Intro to GraphQL with Java & DGS

Learn about the GraphQL schema, arguments, queries, and mutations. We'll implement a GraphQL API with Java and DGS.

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Details

  • Updated Mar 20, 2025
  • 13 lessons

What you'll learn

  • The schema-first design approach and its benefits

  • Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals

  • Build a GraphQL API using Java and DGS

  • Write datafetcher functions

  • Connect a REST data source

  • How to use the DgsDataFetchingEnvironment parameter in datafetcher functions

  • Use arguments in the schema

  • Use resolver chains to resolve data

  • Use the DGS getLocalContext method

  • Add mutations to a schema

  • Learn best practices for mutation responses

Prerequisites

  • Basic programming knowledge using Java

Instructor

Liz Hennessy

Lesson List

This tutorial includes

    Currently in
    beta

  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions
  • fill in the blank activities

    • Coming soon

    • code challenges
    • videos

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