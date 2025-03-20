Intro to GraphQL with Java & DGS

Learn about the GraphQL schema, arguments, queries, and mutations. We'll implement a GraphQL API with Java and DGS.
The schema-first design approach and its benefits
Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals
Build a GraphQL API using Java and DGS
Write datafetcher functions
Connect a REST data source
How to use the
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment parameter in datafetcher functions
Use arguments in the schema
Use resolver chains to resolve data
Use the DGS
getLocalContext method
Add mutations to a schema
Learn best practices for mutation responses
Liz Hennessy
Improve performance of your DGS subgraph by caching GraphQL operations and responses
Improve your graph's performance with data loaders, Java, and Netflix's Domain Graph Service (DGS) framework
Go further with GraphQL with Java and Netflix's Domain Graph Service (DGS) framework