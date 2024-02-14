Odyssey

Intro to GraphQL with TypeScript & Apollo Server

Learn about the GraphQL schema, arguments, queries, and mutations. We'll implement a GraphQL API with TypeScript and Apollo Server.

  Updated Feb 14, 2024
  13 lessons

What you'll learn

  • The schema-first design approach and its benefits

  • Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals

  • Build a GraphQL API using TypeScript

  • Write resolver functions

  • Connect a REST data source

  • How to use arguments in resolver functions

  • Use arguments in the schema

  • Use resolver chains to resolve data

  • Add mutations to a schema

  • Learn best practices for mutation responses

Prerequisites

  • Basic programming knowledge using TypeScript

Instructor

Liz Hennessy

This tutorial includes

  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions
  • fill in the blank activities

    Coming soon

    • code challenges
    • videos

