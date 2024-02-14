Intro to GraphQL with TypeScript & Apollo Server

Learn about the GraphQL schema, arguments, queries, and mutations. We'll implement a GraphQL API with TypeScript and Apollo Server.
The schema-first design approach and its benefits
Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals
Build a GraphQL API using TypeScript
Write resolver functions
Connect a REST data source
How to use arguments in resolver functions
Use arguments in the schema
Use resolver chains to resolve data
Add mutations to a schema
Learn best practices for mutation responses
Liz Hennessy