What is GraphOS?
Deliver a self-service GraphQL API platform
Enable client and service teams to collaborate asynchronously and focus on delivering value to users. Connect your APIs to GraphOS and get a secure, scalable graph of your services.
GraphOS provides the underlying architecture, a centralized management plane in the cloud for better collaboration, and a high-performance and customizable runtime plane.
A principled archiecture for GraphQL at scale
Future-proof your business with an architecture built to accommodate any number of clients or services.
Reduce API complexity with a GraphQL layer
Provide modularity and composability for service teams, but simplicity for client teams. At the core of GraphOS is a highly scalable GraphQL architecture called a supergraph that connects your existing APIs. Instead of creating new backend-for-frontends, client teams can query the supergraph from a single endpoint.
Collaborate with standardized workflows
GraphOS Studio provides a centralized graph registry and workflows that help service teams build a supergraph together.
Centralize collaboration
Streamline collaborative API development by tracking GraphQL services in a central registry, as well as maintaining schema variants that align to production and staging environments.
Compose services
Automatically compose and publish multiple GraphQL services as a unified, self-service API platform powered by a static artifact.
Build and iterate faster
Make graph development and consumption easy with one-click query building, shared operation collections, and automated testing scripts.
Ship with confidence
Prevent breaking API changes by checking that updated schemas continue to support historical client operations.
Observe client usage
Track usage metrics at the field, client, and operation levels, so that you know when it’s safe to deprecate out-of-date services without causing breaking changes.
Provide advanced governance
Use role-based access control to lock certain schemas and limit who can make, approve, and publish schema changes for different environments.
Operate a GraphQL platform at any scale
Customize, deploy, observe, and scale a supergraph across any number of clients and services using the GraphOS Runtime Plane.
Deliver raw performance
Seamlessly scale your API to support millions of concurrent clients and hundreds of underlying services in various languages with the Apollo Router—a multithreaded and highly customizable runtime.
Simplify real-time data
Support real-time capabilities with less infrastructure to set up and maintain. Clients can receive continual, real-time updates from any number of services using a single subscription.
Observe your graph
Export key metrics and logs to OpenTelemetry, and make this information more actionable by setting up alerts and dashboards in Datadog.
Gain GraphQL caching
Support complex queries across your graph without introducing performance issues. Distributed APQ caching improves responsiveness by mitigating the performance impact of large query strings.
Define cross-cutting or granular policies to secure your supergraph at all times.
Prevent unauthorized access
Create an additional layer of security in your stack with a centralized point of authorization for all of your services. Your graph router acts as a gateway that blocks unauthenticated requests and enforces scopes.
Create filtered views of your graph
Deliver different subsets of your supergraph to different consumers. Hide parts of the graph that are still in development, or create filters of the graph that are custom built for certain audiences.
Safelist known operations
Prevent misuse of your services or even DOS attacks by blocking unknown requests. Export a manifest of known query hashes from your GraphQL client and persist them in your router to enable safelisting.
Integrate identity providers
Integrate with any third-party services or perform custom logic in the language of your choice using coprocessors.