Overview
Let's bring our supergraph into the world.
In this lesson, we will:
- Use our
soundtrackssubgraph to create a new supergraph
- Set up our environment variables
From subgraph to supergraph
As we learned in the last lesson, we can make our single subgraph—
soundtracks—the very first piece in a supergraph. Growing from "sub" to "super" is actually a lot easier than it sounds.
Ready to go? Let's jump in.
Creating a new graph
Check your plan: Part of this course covers the self-hosted router, which requires a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won’t be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free Enterprise trial.
Open a new browser window and go to GraphOS Studio.
If you haven't created a graph in Apollo Studio before now, you'll be prompted to do so. Otherwise, we can create a new graph by clicking the + Create New Graph button in the upper right corner of the dashboard.studio.apollographql.com
We'll give our graph a descriptive title, keep the default settings for Graph Architecture as "Supergraph", then click Next.studio.apollographql.com
If you don't see the modal above, you may be on the wrong plan.
We should now see a modal with options for publishing a schema.studio.apollographql.com
We're ready to publish our schema!
Publishing the
soundtracks schema
To publish our
soundtracks schema to our new graph, we'll use the Rover CLI. Rover lets us connect to our graph from the command line and publish schemas, but it needs a couple of pieces of data first.
APOLLO_KEY: Your graph's API key, used to interact with a single graph in GraphOS. It starts with something like
"service:your-graph-name". Note that this is different from your personal API key, which we used to authenticate Rover in the first lesson, and which grants you partial access to every graph in the organization you belong to.
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF: The graph reference (or graph ref) for our supergraph, which we'll use to tell Rover where to publish our subgraphs. A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an
@symbol, followed by the graph variant.
We'll use these values again when we run the router, so we can store them in a new file we'll add to the
router directory called
.env.
Let's create that file now.
📦 dgs-federation┣ 📂 router┃ ┣ 📄 config.yaml┃ ┣ 📄 .env┗ 📂 soundtracks
Storing variables
Go back to the configuration options in Studio that appeared after you created your supergraph. Make sure you're on the Schema Document tab.
First, make sure that the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown is set to Federation 2.6 Supergraph. This specifies that our supergraph should be built using the latest features of Apollo Federation.studio.apollographql.com
Below, take a little peek at the command for publishing a subgraph schema. We'll be running this command shortly, but for now, we're more interested in the
APOLLO_KEYenvironment variable here.APOLLO_KEY=your-graphs-apollo-key \rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \--name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \--routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql
Click on the eye icon on the code block to reveal the full value of
APOLLO_KEY. Copy
APOLLO_KEYand its value into the
router/.envfile. We'll need it for the next step, and won't have access to the same key again through Studio.router/.envAPOLLO_KEY=your-unique-apollo-api-key
Now let's go back to Studio to get our graph ref. The value we're looking for appears in the same code block, directly after the "rover subgraph publish" part of the command. We'll save this value as an environment variable as well, but we can access it anytime from our graph's home page.APOLLO_KEY=your-graphs-apollo-key \rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \--name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \--routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql
Great! Before proceeding, we should make sure that we've saved both of our environment variables. We're about to put them to work!
APOLLO_KEY=your-unique-apollo-api-keyAPOLLO_GRAPH_REF=your-graph-name@current
We've got the values we need to publish our subgraphs!
The
rover subgraph publish command
Rover has a command ready to help us with this important task:
rover subgraph publish. This command pushes the latest version of a single subgraph schema to Apollo Studio.
rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name <SUBGRAPH NAME> \--schema <SCHEMA FILE PATH> \--routing-url <ROUTING URL>
To use this command, we need the graph ref for the supergraph we want to publish to and the following command line options:
|Option
|What is it?
--name
|What we want to call our subgraph in Apollo Studio
--schema
|The relative path to our subgraph's schema file
--routing-url
|The URL where our subgraph runs (locally, for now)
Let's fill out this command for our
soundtracks subgraph.
Note: If your
soundtracks server is not already running, boot it up now!
Bounce back to the terminal and make sure we're in the
soundtracksdirectory of our project.
Now let's type out the
rover subgraph publishcommand:
We'll paste in the value of our
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFenvironment variable.
For the
nameoption, we'll pass in
soundtracks.
For the
schemaoption, we'll pass the relative path to our
schema.graphqlsfile. From the root of
soundtracks, that path is
./src/main/resources/schema/schema.graphqls.
And for the
routing-urloption, we'll pass in
localhost:8080/graphql(or wherever your
soundtracksservice is running!).rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name soundtracks \--schema ./src/main/resources/schema/schema.graphqls \--routing-url http://localhost:8080/graphql
Note: We've used the
\character in this command to improve legibility by putting each command-line option on its own line. If you choose to type the entire
rover subgraph publishcommand on a single line, you don't need to include the
\.
You'll see the following message:
The host localhost is not routable via the public internet. Continuing the publish will make this subgraph reachable in local environments only. Would you still like to publish? [y/N]Go ahead and tap the
ykey. We'll stick to local environments for this course!
If all is well in the world, running this command should output a message confirming that the subgraph has been published and the supergraph has been updated!
Reviewing results in Studio
Let's go back to Studio. We can click "See schema changes" in the modal to see what's changed in our supergraph.
This takes us to a new page called Launches. A launch is the process that runs every time we make a change to our supergraph. We'll take a closer look at launches in an upcoming lesson.
For now let's click on the Schema tab in the sidebar. The Schema Reference page lets us see all the types and fields in our composed supergraph schema. That's right—even though we've only published one subgraph so far, we already have a supergraph schema!
We see that our supergraph's
Query type includes the two fields from the
soundtracks subgraph:
featuredPlaylists and
playlist. Each field is annotated with its description, any variables it requires, and which subgraph it belongs to.
Let's take a closer look at that supergraph schema. Click on the SDL tab at the top of the Schema page. Here we can see details about our published subgraphs, along with two additional schemas.
The API schema is the GraphQL API that gets exposed to your clients. It cleanly and logically represents the combination of your subgraph schemas. (We won't worry about this schema for now.)
The Supergraph schema is used by the router like a map, to define how incoming GraphQL operations can be divided up among the underlying subgraphs. We only have one at the moment, so all fields in an operation will be routed over to the soundtracks subgraph.
Up next
Our supergraph is set up, and we're just missing one piece: the router! Next up, let's get the router running, send it some queries, and inspect the insights from GraphOS!
