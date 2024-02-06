Federation with Java & DGS

Learn about the federated graph architecture, creating subgraphs, entities, and directives. We'll build a supergraph with Java and DGS.
The architecture of a supergraph (subgraphs and the router) and Apollo Federation 2
Create a supergraph with a self-hosted router in GraphOS
Create entities
Explore GraphOS graph insights and schema delivery
Use the
@external and
@requires GraphQL schema directives
Use the Rover CLI to publish subgraphs, run schema checks and facilitate local development
Liz Hennessy