Overview

Even though we've defined the Listing entity in our reviews subgraph and contributed fields to it, we haven't told it how to resolve these fields.

In this lesson, we will:

Create a reference resolver

Populate the reviews and overallRating fields with data

Learn about the @DgsEntityFetcher annotation

The reference resolver

When we query for a particular listing and its review data, we need a way to tell the reviews subgraph which listing we're talking about. Then the reviews subgraph will understand what data to provide!

To do exactly this, the router passes along the entity representation we talked about in the last lesson: the minimum information required for the reviews subgraph to put together some idea of which listing it's fetching data for.

Example Listing entity representation { "__typename" : "Listing" , "id" : "listing-3" }

But where in the reviews subgraph does this entity representation actually go?

This is just the piece we're missing: the reference resolver. The reference resolver is the special method that can receive an entity representation from the router, create a new instance of a Listing from that representation data, and return it.

Let's see what this looks like in code, and walk through the process step-by-step.

Adding resolveListingReference

Let's open up our datafetcher class in the reviews subgraph, under com.example.reviews/datafetchers/ReviewsDataFetcher .

Right away, let's take care of adding some imports at the top of the file. We'll use these soon.

import java . util . Map ; import com . example . reviews . generated . types . Listing ; Copy

Note: Not seeing the Listing type in your generated folder? Try restarting the server!

Make some space down in the body of the class for our new method. To be extra clear about its job, we'll give it the name resolveListingReference . (But you can call this method whatever you want!)

datafetchers/ReviewsDataFetcher public void resolveListingReference ( ) { } Copy

This method will receive the entity representation, which looks something like the following snippet: just the __typename and the field we set as the entity's primary key, id .

{ __typename = Listing, id = listing-1 }

Let's give our method a parameter to hold this representation. It's considered a Map<String, Object> type, and we'll call it entityRepresentation . Let's print out entityRepresentation.toString() so we can see what this method receives.

public void resolveListingReference ( Map < String , Object > entityRepresentation ) { System . out . println ( entityRepresentation . toString ( ) ) ; } Copy

The @DgsEntityFetcher annotation

In order for our DGS server to know that this is the method that should receive an entity from the router, we need to mark it with a specific annotation: @DgsEntityFetcher .

This annotation has a property called name , which we'll use to define the name of the entity that it resolves: Listing !

Let's apply this annotation to our method.

@DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Listing" ) public void resolveListingReference ( Map < String , Object > entityRepresentation ) { System . out . println ( entityRepresentation . toString ( ) ) ; } Copy

Now it's extra clear that when the router brings a Listing entity representation to our reviews subgraph, this is the method that we'll use to resolve which listing we need to provide data for!

Go back to your terminal and restart the reviews server. Our rover dev process should still be running on port 4000 , so let's return there and try out our query again.

query GetListingAndReviews { listing ( id : "listing-1" ) { title description numOfBeds amenities { name category } overallRating reviews { id text } } } Copy

When we run the query, we still won't get any review-related data back; but when we check the terminal of our reviews subgraph, we'll see that our entity representation has arrived and is printed out!

{ __typename = Listing , id = listing - 1 }

Our reviews subgraph is successfully receiving the listing representation from the router. Now, we just need to make sure our method returns a new Listing instance that other datafetcher methods can access and attach data to.

Delete the print statement, and replace it by instantiate a new Listing instance. We can also update our method's return type to Listing .

@DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Listing" ) public Listing resolveListingReference ( Map < String , Object > entityRepresentation ) { Listing listing = new Listing ( ) ; } Copy

Next, let's pull the "id" value from our entityRepresentation . We can cast it as a String type with the following line.

String id = ( String ) entityRepresentation . get ( "id" ) ; Copy

Lastly, we'll set this as the id on our listing , and return it.

listing . setId ( id ) ; return listing ; Copy

Show code for resolveListingReference @DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Listing" ) public Listing resolveListingReference ( Map < String , Object > entityRepresentation ) { String id = ( String ) entityRepresentation . get ( "id" ) ; Listing listing = new Listing ( ) ; listing . setId ( id ) ; return listing ; } Copy

Great! We can consider our reference to the listing "resolved". We're ready to provide those review-relevant fields— reviews and overallRating —with their own datafetcher methods.

Adding Listing.reviews

Let's tackle the reviews method first.

Inside the ReviewsDataFetcher class, and let's define a new method called reviews . This is a regular datafetcher, so we'll use the @DgsData annotation, setting our parentType as Listing .

@DgsData ( parentType = "Listing" ) public void reviews ( ) { } Copy

In our GraphQL schema, the Listing.reviews field returns a type of [Review!]! . So let's update our method with the corresponding Java return type of Flux<ReviewDto> .

public Flux < ReviewDto > reviews ( ) { } Copy

Learn more: Why is our return type Flux<ReviewDto> ? Our project is built in the reactive style, which means that we can return a stream of data as it becomes available. When we return a list of reviews from a database, this takes the form of a Flux type. As the type variable, we've specified ReviewDto ; this is the type that each row of review data is converted to when we extract it from our database. It's a "data transfer object", a Java class whose purpose is to transfer data around different layers of our app. Take a closer look at the ReviewDto class; it extends the Review class that DGS generates from our schema. This is useful because it means when we make changes to the Review type in our schema, the changes will be reflected in the underlying properties ReviewDto inherits from its parent class. (Meaning we don't have to remember to maintain our class as our schema changes!) dto/ReviewDto public class ReviewDto extends Review { @Override public String getId ( ) { return id ; } public void setId ( int id ) { this . id = String . valueOf ( id ) ; } public String id ; public String getListing ( ) { return listing ; } public void setListing ( String listing ) { this . listing = listing ; } public String listing ; By extending Review with ReviewDto , we have the freedom to define the additional necessary logic for transforming and preparing our review data. For instance, this class takes care of converting a review's id (stored as an int in our database) into the String type that our generated class expects. But most importantly, ReviewDto defines a new property: listing . Though this property does not exist on our Review GraphQL type, this listing property maps to the database column that specifies a review's corresponding listing ID. We need to have access to this property to appropriately connect a listing to its relevant reviews, even though it's not directly relevant as a field in our GraphQL schema.

This method should use the id from the entity representation to find and return all the relevant reviews in the database. Because this datafetcher resolves a field on an entity type, we know that the previous datafetcher in the chain was the resolveListingReference method we just defined. This means we can access its return value (the Listing instance) using the DgsDataFetchingEnvironment parameter.

Let's bring that into our method as a parameter called dfe .

public Flux < ReviewDto > reviews ( DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe ) { } Copy

Refresher: The DgsDataFetchingEnvironment parameter Each datafetcher method in this chain passes their return value down to the next method as a property on a large object called the DgsDataFetchingEnvironment . The DgsDataFetchingEnvironment argument is optional for a datafetcher method to use, but it contains a lot of information about the query being executed, the server's context, as well as the parameter we're concerned with here: source . By calling getSource on a datafetcher's DgsDataFetchingEnvironment , we can get the return value from the datafetcher that was called right before.

We can call the getSource method on dfe to get access to the Listing instance; then call the listing's getId method to access its id value.

public Flux < ReviewDto > reviews ( DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe ) { Listing listing = dfe . getSource ( ) ; String id = listing . getId ( ) ; } Copy

With our listing id in hand, we can look up all of the reviews in our database that are associated with that listing. We're using our ReviewController , which is already instantiated on our class, to access our in-memory data source. It provides a mapping for reviewsForListing , so let's call that method here and pass in our id .

return this . reviewController . reviewsForListing ( id ) ; Copy

Show code for reviews @DgsData ( parentType = "Listing" ) public Flux < ReviewDto > reviews ( DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe ) { Listing listing = dfe . getSource ( ) ; String id = listing . getId ( ) ; return this . reviewController . reviewsForListing ( id ) ; } Copy

The overallRating method

Onto the overallRating datafetcher method! Let's set up the initial structure with the @DgsData annotation.

@DgsData ( parentType = "Listing" ) public void overallRating ( ) { } Copy

Try this one out on your own, and check out the ReviewController class for a helpful method you can use to retrieve this data. (Hint: Check out its return type for a helpful cue on what our method should return!)

When you're ready, compare your code to our finished method below.

@DgsData ( parentType = "Listing" ) public Mono < Float > overallRating ( DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe ) { Listing listing = dfe . getSource ( ) ; String id = listing . getId ( ) ; return this . reviewController . averageRatingForListing ( id ) ; } Copy Show code

Note: Because we're coding in the reactive style, we've used the Flux type so far to describe the stream of data that we return. However, since we're returning just a single value—the average of a listing's ratings, returned as a Float —we can use the Mono type instead and pass it the type variable of Float .

Learn more: Controller, Service, Repository... so many layers! If you spend some time exploring how the reviews subgraph has been architected, you'll notice a few layers at play. In the process of resolving data for a GraphQL query, we move from datafetcher, to controller, to service, to repository. Why are there so many layers involved? And do we need all of them? Here we've followed a common pattern in Java applications (controller-service-repository) that draws clear boundaries around different areas of responsibility in an application. Here's how we can break it down. The controller receives user input and requests, and routes them appropriately to be resolved or acted upon. When implemented in a REST API, the controller can map different endpoints to the logic that executes them. The controller shouldn't call the repository (which manages data), but rather reach out to various services to execute logic. You'll see our controller marked with the @Controller annotation.

The service holds our business logic. It has a more refined understanding of where to fetch data, how to transform it, and how to save it by calling repository methods. You'll see our service marked with the @Service annotation.

The repository stores and retrieves data. It's called by the service layer whenever some action needs to be taken to extract or save data. You'll see our repository marked with the @Repository annotation. On top of the controller-service-repository pattern, we have our DGS implementation: namely, our datafetchers. The datafetchers, which map to our GraphQL fields, have the job of calling out to the controller in response to user queries or mutations. And the request goes on from there: controller, to service, to repository!

Running our dream query

Time to recompile!

Task! I've restarted my reviews subgraph.

With the rover dev process still running, let's try out our query at http://localhost:4000 .

query GetListingAndReviews { listing ( id : "listing-1" ) { title description numOfBeds amenities { name category } overallRating reviews { id text } } } Copy

Submit the query, and... we've got data! 🎉 We've associated reviews with a listing and made our dream query come to life!

Show JSON response { "data" : { "listing" : { "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "description" : "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers." , "numOfBeds" : 2 , "amenities" : [ { "name" : "Towel" , "category" : "Accommodation Details" } , { "name" : "Oxygen" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "Prepackaged meals" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "SOS button" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "Meteor shower shield" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "First-aid kit" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "Water recycler" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "Panic button" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "Emergency life support systems" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "Universal translator" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "Aquatic breathing aid" , "category" : "Space Survival" } , { "name" : "Acid lake access" , "category" : "Outdoors" } , { "name" : "Time travel paradoxes" , "category" : "Outdoors" } , { "name" : "Meteor showers" , "category" : "Outdoors" } , { "name" : "Wildlife" , "category" : "Outdoors" } ] , "overallRating" : 3.75 , "reviews" : [ { "id" : "1" , "text" : "Wow, what an experience! I've never stayed in a cave before, so I was a little unprepared. Luckily, this listing had all the amenities I needed to feel safe and prepared for anything." } , { "id" : "2" , "text" : "100% enjoyed the wilderness experience. Do not book if you are not an adventurer and lover of the outdoors." } , { "id" : "3" , "text" : "I thought this was going to be a cozy cave, but I was sorely disappointed. The mattress was hard, I could feel stones digging into my back. And it was COLD. They need to be more clear about this on the description." } , { "id" : "6" , "text" : "Description was accurate. It was indeed a cave campsite in the snowy part of the planet. Exactly what I needed." } ] } } }

Reviewing the query plan

Let's check out the query plan to see how this data came together. We'll see that first, the router will fetch data from listings , and then use that data to build out its request to reviews . The last step is flattening the response from both subgraphs into a single instance of a Listing type for the listing field we've queried!

http://localhost:4000

Still seeing reviews: null ? Try restarting your DGS server! The rover dev process running our router on port 4000 will automatically refresh.

Learn more: What about the listings reference resolver? Earlier, we stated that one of the requirements for a subgraph that contributes fields to an entity is that it also defines a reference resolver. We took care of this in the reviews subgraph... but what about listings ? Well, we've gotten away with not writing a reference resolver in the listings subgraph for a simple reason: in its current state, our API never requires the router to send an entity representation to the listings subgraph. Here's why. Whether we're building a query for featuredListings or a single listing , those entrypoints exist in the listings subgraph; so this subgraph already has an idea of which listing it's resolving data for. Let's imagine instead that we update our reviews subgraph. Maybe we give our Review type a listing field that points back to the Listing it was written for. A theoretical implementation of Review type Review { listing : Listing ! } Now let's say we use the Query entrypoint provided by our reviews subgraph, allReviews , to build the query below. A query for all reviews, and their listings query GetAllReviews { allReviews { id text listing { title } } } We can walk through exactly how this query should be resolved. Because the Query.allReviews field is provided by the reviews subgraph, that's where we'd start. For each Review type returned by the allReviews field, we'd then dig deeper to resolve its listing field. Here's where our router would need to take the Listing entity representation from the reviews subgraph, and pass it over to the listings subgraph, in order to resolve the title field! Example Listing entity representation { "__typename" : "Listing" , "id" : "listing-3" } Now we'd run into trouble. The listings subgraph doesn't have a method that can receive this entity representation. We haven't added one! Even though the scenario we just ran through doesn't actually apply to our API, we shouldn't rule out the possibility that one day our needs will change. In that case, our listings subgraph will need to know how to resolve a Listing entity representation that comes from somewhere else!

Practice

Where should an entity's reference resolver method be defined? In the router. In every subgraph that is composed into the supergraph. In the first subgraph that defines the entity. In each subgraph that contributes fields to the entity. Submit

Key takeaways

Any subgraph that contributes fields to an entity needs to define a reference resolver method for that entity. This method is called whenever the router needs to access fields of the entity from within another subgraph.

In DGS, we denote a method as a reference resolver using the @DgsEntityFetcher annotation, passing in the name of the type it resolves. This method receives an entity representation from the router .

An entity representation is an object that the router uses to represent a specific instance of an entity. It includes the entity's type and its key field (s).

Up next

Awesome! Our listings and reviews services are now collaborating on the same Listing entity. Each subgraph contributes its own fields, and the router launched by our local rover dev process packages up the response for us. Emphasis on the word local; to get our changes actually "live" (at least in the tutorial sense of the word), we need to tell GraphOS about them!