Most of the VSCode extension's features are powered by Apollo Studio. To get the most out of the extension, make sure to first complete Connect to Apollo Studio .

Like Apollo Server, the VSCode extension uses an API key to communicate with Studio. You provide this API key by setting the value of the APOLLO_KEY environment variable.

Create a .env file in start/client by making a copy of start/client/.env.example . Then paste your API key into it like so:

.env APOLLO_KEY=PASTE_YOUR_KEY_HERE Copy