To prevent malicious clients from accessing or manipulating data they shouldn't be, we recommend using the encodeURIComponent function for any HTTP path that accepts dynamic input. encodeURIComponent is a standard JavaScript function that encodes special characters in a URI, preventing a possible injection attack vector.

JavaScript getAuthor ( authorId ) { return this . get ( ` author/ ${ encodeURIComponent ( authorId ) } ` ) ; } Copy

You can read more about a simple example of an injection attack in the Apollo documentation.