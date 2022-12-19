Odyssey

Lift-off II: Resolvers v1

We'll walk through the journey of a GraphQL query and learn how to use resolvers and a RESTDataSource to connect our Catstronauts app to live data!

View version historyStart course
Saturn V rocket boosters
Graph Developer - Associate badge

Lift-off II: Resolvers is a certifying course

By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.

View certification

Details

  • Updated Dec 19, 2022
  • 10 lessons

What you'll learn

  • Follow the journey of a GraphQL query from the client to server and back

  • Write resolver functions

  • Connect a REST data source

  • Explore common errors when writing GraphQL queries

Prerequisites

  • JavaScript
  • React

Instructors

Raph Terrier and Michelle Mabuyo

Lesson List

This tutorial includes

  • videos (26 min total)
  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions
  • code challenges

Version history

If you take multiple versions of the same course, your progress for each version is saved separately.

VersionLast updatedChanges
Current versionRecommendedMar 15, 2023

  • Apollo Server 4

  • React Router

Start version
v1Dec 19, 2022

  • Apollo Server 3

  • Reach Router

Start version

Related tutorials

Space shuttle

Lift-off I: Basicsv1

Get started with Apollo

Course
Apollo lunar module

Lift-off III: Argumentsv1

Getting specific with GraphQL query arguments

Course
Apollo lunar rover

Lift-off IV: Mutationsv1

Update data with GraphQL mutations

Course
Explore our entire catalog

© 2023 Apollo Graph Inc.

Odyssey

  • Home
  • Get started
  • About Odyssey
  • Privacy Policy

Resources

Company